Count Brian Stelter Among 'Journalists' Whose Trump Rally Press Cred Requests Have Been Denied

According to many Democrat activists thinly disguised as "journalists," Donald Trump is a "threat to democracy" who if given another term would be nothing short of a totalitarian dictator. However, when it comes to Trump rallies, they can't wait to be there for obvious reasons.

This time around the Trump campaign isn't giving some of them the opportunity for Jim Acosta-style theatrics while covering rallies:

New: Trump campaign denies press credentials for several journalistshttps://t.co/lZQg4h9fi2 — Charlotte Klein (@charlottetklein) April 19, 2024

One of those "reporters" is former CNN "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter:

This is true and I know it firsthand — I applied for press credentials for Trump's most recent rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania and was rejected https://t.co/CpUHMb2WHy — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 19, 2024

Folks asking why I wanted Trump rally press credentials: It's really valuable for reporters and analysts to see candidates up close. I learned a lot by attending a Trump rally in 2018 and at a Biden speech in 2022. I had ideas for an article & a podcast episode about the rally — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 19, 2024

These DNC stenographers who call themselves reporters could still go to a Trump rally and cover it, but they'd have to be amongst the unwashed:

In recent weeks, the campaign has taken similar punitive measures against other reporters, according to multiple sources familiar with the moves. An Axios reporter had their credentials approved for an event and then revoked the same day, following the publication of a story about the Trump-led Republican National Committee’s struggles in swing states. (An Axios spokesperson declined to comment.) At least one other Post reporter was temporarily denied press credentials to multiple events after accurately reporting on Trump’s public statements. Most recently, Brian Stelter, a special correspondent for Vanity Fair, was denied press access to Trump’s rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. Reporters who’ve been iced out in recent weeks have not been banned outright from events; they can still go as a member of the public, but that requires getting to rallies much earlier, which could be a deal breaker for some journalists given their busy schedules.

It's comical that some "reporters" are troubled by this while President Biden won't go within a mile of any journo who won't throw the softest of softballs.

EQUITY: The Trump campaign explained that those who have been denied press credentials have engaged in unethical practices and have breached basic journalistic standards. https://t.co/6RP99jKZ8d pic.twitter.com/Q6SWE8rDux — @amuse (@amuse) April 20, 2024

The MSM's job description these days is breaching basic journalistic standards.

Sorry, kid, you aired "Trump will kill more people Hitler, Stalin, and Mao"... https://t.co/rVBBYG10YT — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 19, 2024

DNC activists with press badges does not a journalist make. — Shawn Taylor music (@Taylormusic67) April 20, 2024

Hack "journalists" trying to get into Trump rallies this year:

