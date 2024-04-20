'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buy...
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
S.F. Mayor's 'Just Imagine' Ride on China's High-Speed Rail Makes Some Points (None...
'Neverland Ranch With Craft Services': Watch Bill Maher Take on the Left's Sexualization...
Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X
Deadly DEI: UC Davis Breast Cancer Surgical Applicant Requirements Show Danger of Woke...
Way to Go, Grandpa Joe! Biden's Cannibal Story Has Made Papua New Guinea...
She'll Fit Right In! New Planet Fitness CEO Loves DEI, 'Unconscious Bias' Training
Everything Is Fine: FBI Warns Chinese Hackers Threaten U.S. Infrastructure
'Nixon Singularity': Bizarre Presidential Racism Chart Gets All the Mockery It Deserves
STEALTH ATTACK: While Europeans Sleep, Americans Flood Twitter With Things They Can't Unde...
What Did You Expect? Fast Food Prices SKYROCKET in California After New Minimum...
Speaker Johnson Under Fire, NPR Underwater, Trump Jury Under Investigation!
Elon Musk Says Accounts Caught 'Engagement Farming' Will Be Suspended, Users Have Question...

Count Brian Stelter Among 'Journalists' Whose Trump Rally Press Cred Requests Have Been Denied

Doug P.  |  11:10 AM on April 20, 2024
AngieArtist

According to many Democrat activists thinly disguised as "journalists," Donald Trump is a "threat to democracy" who if given another term would be nothing short of a totalitarian dictator. However, when it comes to Trump rallies, they can't wait to be there for obvious reasons. 

Advertisement

This time around the Trump campaign isn't giving some of them the opportunity for Jim Acosta-style theatrics while covering rallies: 

One of those "reporters" is former CNN "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter: 

These DNC stenographers who call themselves reporters could still go to a Trump rally and cover it, but they'd have to be amongst the unwashed

Recommended

DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

In recent weeks, the campaign has taken similar punitive measures against other reporters, according to multiple sources familiar with the moves. An Axios reporter had their credentials approved for an event and then revoked the same day, following the publication of a story about the Trump-led Republican National Committee’s struggles in swing states. (An Axios spokesperson declined to comment.) At least one other Post reporter was temporarily denied press credentials to multiple events after accurately reporting on Trump’s public statements. Most recently, Brian Stelter, a special correspondent for Vanity Fair, was denied press access to Trump’s rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania.

Reporters who’ve been iced out in recent weeks have not been banned outright from events; they can still go as a member of the public, but that requires getting to rallies much earlier, which could be a deal breaker for some journalists given their busy schedules. 

It's comical that some "reporters" are troubled by this while President Biden won't go within a mile of any journo who won't throw the softest of softballs. 

Advertisement

The MSM's job description these days is breaching basic journalistic standards.

Hack "journalists" trying to get into Trump rallies this year:

via GIPHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
Amy Curtis
'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buying Scheme
Doug P.
'Neverland Ranch With Craft Services': Watch Bill Maher Take on the Left's Sexualization of Kids
Amy Curtis
Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X
ArtistAngie
Way to Go, Grandpa Joe! Biden's Cannibal Story Has Made Papua New Guinea Academics MAD
Amy Curtis
STEALTH ATTACK: While Europeans Sleep, Americans Flood Twitter With Things They Can't Understand
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts Amy Curtis
Advertisement