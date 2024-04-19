Here's What the Biden WH Is Touting As 'Campaign Rallies' (Beverage Warning)

YIKES: Leaked Video Shows Biden's 'Spontaneous' WaWa Visit Was Scripted DOWN to Cashier's...
Doug P.  |  1:11 PM on April 19, 2024

The Biden campaign is taking "leading from behind" to the next level when it comes to following (or trying to anyway) in the footsteps of Donald Trump.

The presumptive GOP nominee recently stopped by a bodega in Brooklyn and got a rousing reception:

The Biden campaign, just like the time Trump visited the border so they thought Joe should too, had the president make a couple of stops in Pennsylvania at stores, restaurants and gas stations to bear firsthand witness to "Bidenflation." 

Team Biden is touting the president's Pennsylvania stops as "rallies with voters." No, seriously: 

Well, it depends on what your definition of "rallies" is. Don't be drinking anything when comparing the above Biden campaign statement about "rallies" to the actual video of those events: 

"Rally"? "Three-day blitz"? Legit LOL!

But wait, there's another staged "rally" to talk about:

Wow, there's nothing quite as wild and inspiring as a Biden "rally"!

Biden's "uniquely strange" week included a claim that his uncle was the victim of New Guinea cannibals in 1944.

