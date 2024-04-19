Here's What the Biden WH Is Touting As 'Campaign Rallies' (Beverage Warning)

The Biden campaign is taking "leading from behind" to the next level when it comes to following (or trying to anyway) in the footsteps of Donald Trump.

The presumptive GOP nominee recently stopped by a bodega in Brooklyn and got a rousing reception:

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: President Trump surrounded by supporters while visiting a bodega in Harlem pic.twitter.com/3xthH0SVoc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 16, 2024

The Biden campaign, just like the time Trump visited the border so they thought Joe should too, had the president make a couple of stops in Pennsylvania at stores, restaurants and gas stations to bear firsthand witness to "Bidenflation."

Team Biden is touting the president's Pennsylvania stops as "rallies with voters." No, seriously:

This isn’t how rivalries work pic.twitter.com/p6Ry7qcFT7 — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 19, 2024

Well, it depends on what your definition of "rallies" is. Don't be drinking anything when comparing the above Biden campaign statement about "rallies" to the actual video of those events:

"Rally"? "Three-day blitz"? Legit LOL!

Zero supporters showed up. ZERO.



Can't figure out how to close a cardboard box, leaves the food on the counter for someone else to clean up.



Mumbles something about fish, and leaves.



And the war in the Middle East goes on...



pic.twitter.com/ijTBV5jN09 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 19, 2024

But wait, there's another staged "rally" to talk about:

CRINGE: Every single moment of Biden's wannabe Trump moment at Wawa yesterday was STAGED.



EVERY. SINGLE. THING.pic.twitter.com/yLlZCyCSkk — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 19, 2024

Wow, there's nothing quite as wild and inspiring as a Biden "rally"!

I covered Biden on the ground in 2020, I covered the midterms on the ground in 2022, and I have to say the vibes at Biden’s stop in Philadelphia yesterday were uniquely strange https://t.co/r8Q8q3s9WC — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 19, 2024

Biden's "uniquely strange" week included a claim that his uncle was the victim of New Guinea cannibals in 1944.