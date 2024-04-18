Biden Tells Reporter Who Sees Only Trump Signs in Pa. He's Not Driving in the Right Places

President Biden was in Pennsylvania yesterday where he reminded everybody that cannibals ate his uncle after being shot down during World War II. The media then attempted to fact-check that as softly as possible and without using the "L"-word.

Cannibal story fact checked by London’s Daily Telegraph:👎👎👎 https://t.co/0zO5cEc3zL pic.twitter.com/V5cr3TaBcd — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 18, 2024

That has to be the most "Biden" headline ever. Also, while in Philadelphia, Biden's handlers thought it might be a good idea for the president to try and one-up Trump by stopping at a gas station/grocery store. The excitement was not palpable:

Biden just tried to copy Trump by going to a gas station in Pennsylvania.



Instead he got ignored by everyone there.pic.twitter.com/o5ABNzwgNP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2024

Also, while we're on the topic of a lack of enthusiasm for Biden, a reporter shared an observation with the president running for reelection about political signs in the state, and that clearly annoyed Biden:

Biden gets confused when a reporter tells him in Pennsylvania: "When you drive around the area, you see a lot of Trump signs, not very many Biden signs..." pic.twitter.com/8KUkorKM1k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

Biden: "You haven't been driving in the right places, pal."

I see a lot of "Don't blame me, I voted Trump " signs in Pennsylvania. — Al Adams (@kvballcoach) April 18, 2024

You can feel him seething…that “pal” was meant as a punch. https://t.co/CRgtca2bTJ — Kris (@BrincoBrinco) April 18, 2024

You NEVER see Biden signs anywhere. — Lady (@lovingit111) April 18, 2024

Biden could see a lot of shirts and hats supporting his reelection. He just has to look in the right places:

Members of a group of migrants living in a new border encampment in Tijuana, Mexico, have a message for the new U.S. president printed on their T-shirts: “Biden please let us in!” https://t.co/gq0ASj9MSf — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 17, 2021

Biden said "surge to the border" and that's what happened.