Biden Tells Reporter Who Sees Only Trump Signs in Pa. He's Not Driving in the Right Places

Doug P.  |  11:34 AM on April 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

President Biden was in Pennsylvania yesterday where he reminded everybody that cannibals ate his uncle after being shot down during World War II. The media then attempted to fact-check that as softly as possible and without using the "L"-word. 

That has to be the most "Biden" headline ever. Also, while in Philadelphia, Biden's handlers thought it might be a good idea for the president to try and one-up Trump by stopping at a gas station/grocery store. The excitement was not palpable:

Also, while we're on the topic of a lack of enthusiasm for Biden, a reporter shared an observation with the president running for reelection about political signs in the state, and that clearly annoyed Biden: 

Biden: "You haven't been driving in the right places, pal."

Biden could see a lot of shirts and hats supporting his reelection. He just has to look in the right places:

Biden said "surge to the border" and that's what happened.

