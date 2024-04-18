CBP Account Warns of *Consequences for Entering US Illegally (*Yeah, About That...)

The House of Representatives recently sent the Articles of Impeachment against Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate, where the Democrats led by Chuck Schumer quickly swept any chance of a trial under the rug. As far as Biden and the Dems are concerned, Mayorkas is doing a great job of ushering millions into the country illegally and the Left hopes it won't be long until they're voting for Democrats in U.S. elections.

This week Mayorkas has been blasted over his dereliction of duty at the border and its tragic and preventable consequences, but obviously he doesn't care.

After all we've seen with our own eyes, the DHS leadership nevertheless hopes they can gaslight their way out of criticism. Here's a CBP post that sounds like it could have been personally written by Mayorkas:

There are consequences for migrants who enter the U.S. unlawfully by crossing the border between ports of entry. You may be returned to your home country if it is quickly determined you are not eligible for asylum. pic.twitter.com/TDnNHVJCGr — CBP (@CBP) April 18, 2024

"Consequences"? Townhall's Katie Pavlich knows what that means:

* “Consequences” include a free plane or bus ride, food and an endless stay at an NYC hotel. https://t.co/V43EU9siGi — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 18, 2024

Legal citizens get open borders, high energy prices and inflation. The perks for illegals can be a bit better:

By “consequences” do you mean free meals, hotel rooms, drivers licenses and free money? — Nicole A. (@AF77176913) April 18, 2024

Yeah, those kinds of "consequences."

Punishment may include cash gift cards, free bus tickets and/or plane fare, free cell phones, and legal representation. Harsh af. — Roscoe Stella (@Roscoe_Stella) April 18, 2024

We put an asterisk next to "consequences," but one also belongs before the word "quickly":

By "quickly" the CBP means within 5 to 8 years. — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) April 18, 2024

Or ten years... or twelve years... or never. Whatevs!