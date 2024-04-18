President Biden Says Voters Have to Choose Freedom Over Democracy
The 'Inclusive' Left Has a Message for Female Republicans

CBP Account Warns of *Consequences for Entering US Illegally (*Yeah, About That...)

Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on April 18, 2024
Twitchy

The House of Representatives recently sent the Articles of Impeachment against Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate, where the Democrats led by Chuck Schumer quickly swept any chance of a trial under the rug. As far as Biden and the Dems are concerned, Mayorkas is doing a great job of ushering millions into the country illegally and the Left hopes it won't be long until they're voting for Democrats in U.S. elections. 

This week Mayorkas has been blasted over his dereliction of duty at the border and its tragic and preventable consequences, but obviously he doesn't care. 

After all we've seen with our own eyes, the DHS leadership nevertheless hopes they can gaslight their way out of criticism. Here's a CBP post that sounds like it could have been personally written by Mayorkas: 

"Consequences"? Townhall's Katie Pavlich knows what that means:

Legal citizens get open borders, high energy prices and inflation. The perks for illegals can be a bit better:

Yeah, those kinds of "consequences."

We put an asterisk next to "consequences," but one also belongs before the word "quickly":

Or ten years... or twelve years... or never. Whatevs!

