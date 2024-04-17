New Chief of NPR's Hat Explains Why a Thriving Conservative Alternative to These...
NPR Whistleblower Uri Berliner Resigns From His Job, Blames 'Disparagement by New CEO'...
'Paroled ILLEGALLY': Impeached DHS Director Won't Answer Question About Laken Riley's Kill...
'Bat Guano Crazy': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Says Truth Is a 'Distraction' to...
Biden Hasn't Claimed to Have Been Raised by Wolves but Judging From This...
'It Is Hysterical': Jesse Watters Shares Behind-the-Scenes Info About Trump's Manhattan Tr...
Jesse Kelly Spits Straight Facts About How Communism Pervades America ... and How...
Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: For Her, Trump Prosecutions Are...
Things That Did Not Happen? People Doubt Claims of Progressive 'Pastor' John Pavlovitz
Can We Elect Him President? Escaped Circus Elephant Roams the Streets in Butte,...
Congressman Ro Khanna Gets SCHOOLED on the 'Basic Economics' of Caitlin Clark's WNBA...
Bombshell Story From The Hill: 'Trump Just Looked at Something on a Cell...
Covenant Teacher Thinks of All the Terrible Things That Could Happen If She...
Slate: Skeptic of Stormy Daniels Case Now Thinks Alvin Bragg Is on Solid...

'Incredible': Emails Reveal More About Trump Impeachment 'Whistleblower' (and GUESS WHAT)

Doug P.  |  1:45 PM on April 17, 2024
Meme

Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff talking about their "anonymous whistleblower" who sparked the first impeachment of Donald Trump were raising red flags since the day the person first came forward (the involvement of Schiff is always a red flag no matter what the subject). 

Advertisement

There were many reasons the Dems wanted as little to be known about the whistleblower as possible, and now more is coming to light: 

Shocker, right? Well, maybe you're not too surprised, but it's still amazing. 

Via Real Clear Investigations

RealClearInvestigations has reviewed more than 2,000 pages of newly disclosed archived emails from the former vice president’s office related to Ukraine, of which more than 160 contained references to Ciaramella. They reveal that his role advising Biden’s office potentially intersects with the current impeachment inquiry in several areas. Chiefly, Ciaramella focused on aid to Ukraine and anti-corruption reforms in the country. In that capacity, he:

  • Hosted, cleared into the White House, and met face-to-face there with senior Ukrainian prosecutors.
  • Gave a “readout” of the meeting to his superiors, who in turn pushed for Shokin’s firing.
  • Traveled with Biden to Kyiv during the 2015 trip during which Biden demanded Shokin’s firing.
  • Wrote media “talking points” for Ukrainian officials.
  • Huddled with the top Biden officials involved in discussions concerning the $1 billion aid package and Shokin, including: Amos Hochstein; Victoria Nuland; Geoffrey Pyatt; Bridget Brink; and Michael Carpenter.
  • Corresponded with Biden officials coordinating responses to negative media reports about Hunter’s cushy and controversial Burisma job.

Recommended

'It Is Hysterical': Jesse Watters Shares Behind-the-Scenes Info About Trump's Manhattan Trial
Doug P.
Advertisement

And there's a lot more here.

There's been a lot of that going around lately!

The Democrats keep saying "there's no evidence of Biden corruption," and here they are "looking" for any evidence:

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It Is Hysterical': Jesse Watters Shares Behind-the-Scenes Info About Trump's Manhattan Trial
Doug P.
'Bat Guano Crazy': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Says Truth Is a 'Distraction' to 'Getting Things Done'
Amy Curtis
New Chief of NPR's Hat Explains Why a Thriving Conservative Alternative to These Hacks Is a MUST
Doug P.
'Paroled ILLEGALLY': Impeached DHS Director Won't Answer Question About Laken Riley's Killer
Doug P.
NPR Whistleblower Uri Berliner Resigns From His Job, Blames 'Disparagement by New CEO' Katherine Maher
Coucy
Congressman Ro Khanna Gets SCHOOLED on the 'Basic Economics' of Caitlin Clark's WNBA Contract
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'It Is Hysterical': Jesse Watters Shares Behind-the-Scenes Info About Trump's Manhattan Trial Doug P.
Advertisement