'Incredible': Emails Reveal More About Trump Impeachment 'Whistleblower' (and GUESS WHAT)

Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff talking about their "anonymous whistleblower" who sparked the first impeachment of Donald Trump were raising red flags since the day the person first came forward (the involvement of Schiff is always a red flag no matter what the subject).

There were many reasons the Dems wanted as little to be known about the whistleblower as possible, and now more is coming to light:

"The ‘whistleblower’ who sparked Trump’s 1st impeachment was deeply involved in the political maneuverings behind Biden-family business schemes in Ukraine that Trump wanted probed, newly obtained emails from former Vice President Biden’s office reveal."https://t.co/xL229b6dv6 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 17, 2024

Shocker, right? Well, maybe you're not too surprised, but it's still amazing.

Incredible story. Completely upends the bogus narrative of the first Trump impeachment, which was ginned up to cover Biden's corruption, and the supposed "whistleblower" appears to have been in on the operation --> https://t.co/G8qw7ZrTh3 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 17, 2024

Holy schmoly is there explosive stuff here: Impeachment ‘Whistleblower’ Was in the Loop of Biden-Ukraine Affairs That Trump Wanted Probed https://t.co/BimAZXOdzO — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 17, 2024

Via Real Clear Investigations:

RealClearInvestigations has reviewed more than 2,000 pages of newly disclosed archived emails from the former vice president’s office related to Ukraine, of which more than 160 contained references to Ciaramella. They reveal that his role advising Biden’s office potentially intersects with the current impeachment inquiry in several areas. Chiefly, Ciaramella focused on aid to Ukraine and anti-corruption reforms in the country. In that capacity, he: Hosted, cleared into the White House, and met face-to-face there with senior Ukrainian prosecutors.

Gave a “readout” of the meeting to his superiors, who in turn pushed for Shokin’s firing.

Traveled with Biden to Kyiv during the 2015 trip during which Biden demanded Shokin’s firing.

Wrote media “talking points” for Ukrainian officials.

Huddled with the top Biden officials involved in discussions concerning the $1 billion aid package and Shokin, including: Amos Hochstein; Victoria Nuland; Geoffrey Pyatt; Bridget Brink; and Michael Carpenter.

Corresponded with Biden officials coordinating responses to negative media reports about Hunter’s cushy and controversial Burisma job.

And there's a lot more here.

More “ring wing conspiracy theories” coming true…#EricCiaramella https://t.co/UNyVrT4uMi — Joe Bidens Last Brain Cell (@BidensBrainCelI) April 17, 2024

There's been a lot of that going around lately!

Biden family is so corrupt … https://t.co/0f4jVF3pSn — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 17, 2024

The Democrats keep saying "there's no evidence of Biden corruption," and here they are "looking" for any evidence: