John Kirby Shifts Into Spin Overdrive When Confronted With Biden's Horrible Track Record

When President Biden took office, the U.S. southern border was far more secure, Russia hadn't invaded Ukraine, Hamas hadn't undertaken brutal terrorist attacks in Israel, and Iran hadn't launched a massive drone attack on Israel. Economically things are far worse as well.

But being a member of the Biden White House's spin machine means never having to stop gaslighting and pretending everything's far better than before this administration took over.

This morning John Kirby was confronted with the reality of what's happened under Biden's watch (or whoever's actually in charge), and

BILL HEMMER: "Can you argue that American strength and persuasion is better today than it was four years ago globally?"



JOHN KIRBY: "Yeah, 100%"



HEMMER: ".....where?" pic.twitter.com/kuxx7gIUrX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2024

That guy doesn't even look like he believes any of the words that are coming out of his mouth.

Kirby never did actually answer that straightforward question, other than to point out all the money Biden's thrown around (including releasing billions and billions of dollars to the Iranian regime).

Kirby avoids answering specifically the "where?" part by Hemmer. https://t.co/2XytDpct5a — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 15, 2024

These guys think throwing our money at stuff advances our national security🤬 https://t.co/H06s1ErFaA — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) April 15, 2024

Throwing money at Iran certainly hasn't advanced the cause of U.S. national security. Biden has done incalculable damage on that front; even worse, some of it has been intentional (the open border, for example).