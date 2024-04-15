John Kirby Shifts Into Spin Overdrive When Confronted With Biden's Horrible Track Record

Good Morning, Dear Readers! OOPS, Our Bad, 'Good Morning' Is Now a Symbol...
Doug P.  |  11:20 AM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

When President Biden took office, the U.S. southern border was far more secure, Russia hadn't invaded Ukraine, Hamas hadn't undertaken brutal terrorist attacks in Israel, and Iran hadn't launched a massive drone attack on Israel. Economically things are far worse as well.

But being a member of the Biden White House's spin machine means never having to stop gaslighting and pretending everything's far better than before this administration took over. 

This morning John Kirby was confronted with the reality of what's happened under Biden's watch (or whoever's actually in charge), and 

That guy doesn't even look like he believes any of the words that are coming out of his mouth.

Kirby never did actually answer that straightforward question, other than to point out all the money Biden's thrown around (including releasing billions and billions of dollars to the Iranian regime).

Throwing money at Iran certainly hasn't advanced the cause of U.S. national security. Biden has done incalculable damage on that front; even worse, some of it has been intentional (the open border, for example).

