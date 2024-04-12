'Madness'! Biden-Era Nat'l Security Shot/Chaser Speaks Disastrous Volumes

Ever since Joe Biden took office he has done what he promised, which was to get rid of any an all Trump policies both domestic and global that had resulted in no wars, low inflation and energy prices and secure borders, all while keeping terrorism in check.

What we're now left with is Biden's policies which have led to unbelievable side-by-side comparisons like this one:

Today: “FBI Concerned Over Possible Terrorist Attack in U.S.”



Also Today: Border Patrol Releases Terror Suspect into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/2ILbq1eC4w — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 12, 2024

The Biden administration is a one-stop-shop for counterproductive insanity. There's only one word for it:

And that's the word.

Biden admin: "There's an increased chance of a terrorist attack inside the U.S."

Sane people: "Why?"

Biden admin: "Because we just let a terrorist run loose inside the U.S."

Fantastic job, everyone. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 12, 2024

Top. Men.

Response? - spy on Americans but don’t secure the border… https://t.co/3PhPCmGwCB — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) April 12, 2024

We're not in the best of hands.

If you missed our story earlier today, here's what happened:

An Afghan migrant on the terror watchlist spent nearly a year inside the U.S. after being apprehended and released by Border Patrol agents in 2023, U.S. officials tell NBC News. The Afghan national was arrested last month and then released again by an immigration judge who was not told he was a national security threat. Mohammad Kharwin, 48, is currently out on bond as he awaits an immigration hearing in Texas, scheduled for 2025. There are no restrictions on his movements inside the United States, U.S. officials said. Kharwin was initially apprehended on March 10, 2023, near San Ysidro, California, after crossing the Mexico-U.S. border illegally. Border agents suspected he was on the U.S. terrorist watchlist at the time of his apprehension because one piece of information matched an individual on the list. But the agents lacked corroborating information, which officials declined to describe, that would confirm Kharwin was the person they suspected, according to U.S. officials.

Gee, why would the likelihood of a terrorist attack inside the U.S. be much higher than it was before Biden took office? It's a total mystery.