Bidenomics! Here's What Has Happened to Electricity Prices Since Biden Took Office

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on April 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House's strategy when it comes to the economy continues to be a simple one: Hoping everybody's stupid:

"Lowering costs for you." Legit LOL!

Everybody knows that's total BS, and another glaring example is what's happened to the price of electricity in the last few years -- which just coincidentally got worse when Biden took office:

How much more glorious "Bidenomics" can the country handle? 

When does the "lower costs" part of Biden's "lowering costs" plan kick in? We're starting to think that's just another huge pile of BS from this White House. If this is "Building Back Better" count us out: 

Energy prices, particularly the cost of electricity, have skyrocketed since President Biden took office, outpacing inflation and putting a dent in Americans’ wallets.

Since January 2021, electricity prices have soared 29.4% — 50% more than overall inflation — rising 13 times faster than the previous seven years, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Meanwhile, in those seven years before Biden took office, electricity prices rose just 5 percent.

Has this administration done a single thing that's positive for Americans? 

And a lot of that mess has been caused by design. November can't get here fast enough.

