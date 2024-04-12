Bidenomics! Here's What Has Happened to Electricity Prices Since Biden Took Office

The Biden White House's strategy when it comes to the economy continues to be a simple one: Hoping everybody's stupid:

I ran for president to build an economy for middle-class families. And a big part of that is working to bring down everyday costs – from medicine to gas. pic.twitter.com/KnMe3uvBhb — President Biden (@POTUS) January 29, 2023

"Lowering costs for you." Legit LOL!

Everybody knows that's total BS, and another glaring example is what's happened to the price of electricity in the last few years -- which just coincidentally got worse when Biden took office:

Energy prices soar almost 30 percent under Biden — 13 times faster than previous 7 years: analysis https://t.co/3WZXLTFEos pic.twitter.com/PmEJjSbJh5 — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2024

How much more glorious "Bidenomics" can the country handle?

WSJ: Electricity prices have increased 13 TIMES faster under Biden than across the previous seven years pic.twitter.com/mP1cJN5eM4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2024

When does the "lower costs" part of Biden's "lowering costs" plan kick in? We're starting to think that's just another huge pile of BS from this White House. If this is "Building Back Better" count us out:

Energy prices, particularly the cost of electricity, have skyrocketed since President Biden took office, outpacing inflation and putting a dent in Americans’ wallets. Since January 2021, electricity prices have soared 29.4% — 50% more than overall inflation — rising 13 times faster than the previous seven years, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Meanwhile, in those seven years before Biden took office, electricity prices rose just 5 percent.

Has this administration done a single thing that's positive for Americans?

But I was told multiple times that Bidenomics already defeated inflation and we shouldn’t believe our lying eyes. I don’t understand. https://t.co/MlvBhovASF — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 12, 2024

Just how Biden drew it up. pic.twitter.com/ZV8m3fEzVA — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 12, 2024

Bidenomics pic.twitter.com/DrmB8r4OwM — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) April 12, 2024

There is nothing that Biden hasn’t F’ed up https://t.co/dhm7VKvXXZ — barking dog (@ZornikJose72690) April 12, 2024

And a lot of that mess has been caused by design. November can't get here fast enough.