MSNBC Cut Away From Dem Rep Trying to Explain Why Inflation Isn't That Bad for This Story and OUCH

The Biden campaign and Democrats have settled on a strategy to combat the economic reality Americans are facing as a result of "Bidenomics": Lie, gaslight and try and convince people the situation isn't really as bad as they think. Those Dems are having a rough time trying to put a positive spin on numbers like these:

🚨SINCE BIDEN TOOK OFFICE:



Gasoline: 47.8%

Groceries: +21.1%

Eating out: +21.4%

Baby food: +30.5%

Pet food: +23.7%

Rent: +20.9%

Electricity: +28.3%

Natural gas: +26.9%

Used cars: +20.9%

Air fare: +32.7%

Public transportation: +22.2%

Real average weekly earnings: -3.9% — Jacki Kotkiewicz (@jackikotkiewicz) April 10, 2024

The bad news for Biden's campaign has even spilled over onto MSNBC. This week a panel of who were reported to be undecided voters were asked about economic issues, and the bottom line is "Bidenomics sucks":

Raise your hand if you think President Trump's policies on the economy would be better for your family ✋ pic.twitter.com/5WqShG0mlZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 10, 2024

Things got even more awkward when Dem Rep. Jim Clyburn was trying to convince people it's not as bad as they think when some other news broke. This is another great example of "the spin vs. reality":

Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn told MSNBC viewers this morning that people think inflation is worse due to social media disinformation.



MSNBC then had to cut away from Jim to breaking news that the new inflation numbers were higher than expected AGAIN.



Absolutely perfect timing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GAwORSfEfr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 10, 2024

Ouch!

That cut away… 🤌🏻 mama miiiia — MBurr (@MBurr89657863) April 10, 2024

Timing is everything!

Before he was cut off by news of higher inflation, Cong Clyburn said “inflation is 40% less than when Biden took office.” He must know that 3.8% (today’s inflation #) is more than twice the 1.4% when Biden took office.



There is now no shame to the lies now being told. https://t.co/R7voIG1Fmn — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) April 10, 2024

That reminds us of the other Democrat strategy on the economy heading into the November elections: Hoping everybody's stupid.

