MSNBC Cut Away From Dem Rep Trying to Explain Why Inflation Isn't That Bad for This Story and OUCH

Doug P.  |  10:41 AM on April 11, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

The Biden campaign and Democrats have settled on a strategy to combat the economic reality Americans are facing as a result of "Bidenomics": Lie, gaslight and try and convince people the situation isn't really as bad as they think. Those Dems are having a rough time trying to put a positive spin on numbers like these: 

The bad news for Biden's campaign has even spilled over onto MSNBC. This week a panel of who were reported to be undecided voters were asked about economic issues, and the bottom line is "Bidenomics sucks": 

Things got even more awkward when Dem Rep. Jim Clyburn was trying to convince people it's not as bad as they think when some other news broke. This is another great example of "the spin vs. reality": 

Ouch!

Timing is everything!

That reminds us of the other Democrat strategy on the economy heading into the November elections: Hoping everybody's stupid.

*** 

