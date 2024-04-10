Rich Paul Krugman Reminds Us That the Economy Is Great, We're Just Too...
Biden Tries to Explain What He Hopes His Legacy Is and ALL IS...
'Another Day, Another W': DeSantis Signs New Laws Targeting Child Sex Abuse
Woman Was Given Months to Live & Had 'Aggressive' Cancer Treatments ......
AOC Desperately Tries to Resurrect Debunked Russian Collusion Hoax
VIP: Let's Normalize People Being Normal, Even Celebrities
Sheila Jackson Lee Says Right's 'Lust for Stupidity' to Blame for Mockery of...
MSNBC Seeks Legal Commentary From Michael Avenatti (Speaking From an Interesting Location)
New York Post POUNDED for Haughty Gene Hackman Headline
'Who Knew Poverty Tasted So Good?' Spam and Other Cheap Meat Benefit From...
Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes...
Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Says His Top Priority Is Ensuring Joe Biden Loses...
Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon...
Amnesty International Memorializes Death of Jailed 'Palestinian Writer', Leaves Out a Few...

'Oops!' MSNBC's Survey of Undecided Voters Did NOT Go the Way They Were Hoping

Doug P.  |  1:45 PM on April 10, 2024

MSNBC this morning had on a group of voters who claim to be undecided heading into the 2024 election, and the segment focusing on Trump, Biden and the economy came on the same day this news dropped:

Advertisement

Even MSNBC can no longer fully control how the train wreck that is the Biden presidency is spun.

No matter how much the White House and lefty media try to spin how great "Bidenomics" has been for ordinary Americans, those people still go to the grocery store and gas station and can see for themselves. 

The result is awkward moments for Biden-friendly cable nets: 

"So that's... everybody." 

Recommended

Rich Paul Krugman Reminds Us That the Economy Is Great, We're Just Too Lowly to Realize It
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And of course MSNBC hosts and panelists will consider that to be stunning because it runs counter to what they keep gaslighting about daily. 

MSNBC probably won't make that mistake again.

As the old saying goes, you can lie to people about many things, but not about how much money they have.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rich Paul Krugman Reminds Us That the Economy Is Great, We're Just Too Lowly to Realize It
Grateful Calvin
Woman Was Given Months to Live & Had 'Aggressive' Cancer Treatments ... There's Just ONE Teensy Problem
Laura W.
Sheila Jackson Lee Says Right's 'Lust for Stupidity' to Blame for Mockery of Her Sun/Moon Doozy
Doug P.
'Another Day, Another W': DeSantis Signs New Laws Targeting Child Sex Abuse
ArtistAngie
New York Post POUNDED for Haughty Gene Hackman Headline
FuzzyChimp
Biden Tries to Explain What He Hopes His Legacy Is and ALL IS WELL (At Least He Got ONE Thing Right)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rich Paul Krugman Reminds Us That the Economy Is Great, We're Just Too Lowly to Realize It Grateful Calvin
Advertisement