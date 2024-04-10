Sheila Jackson Lee Says Right's 'Lust for Stupidity' to Blame for Mockery of Her Sun/Moon Doozy

As we told you yesterday, out-of-this-world comments from Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee have been making the rounds, and for good reason. People who say things like this make laws that affect the lives of all of us:

Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: It's "almost impossible to go near the sun," but the "moon is more manageable" because it's "made up mostly of gases" (it isn't)pic.twitter.com/0t8CPI4QzW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 9, 2024

It's almost impossible to go near the sun, but if you do, remember to wear the highest SPF sunscreen you can find in multiple layers.

That's far from the first time Rep. Jackson Lee has said something that's elicited the response, "What?"

Jackson Lee felt it necessary to do some spinning on the above remarks, and how's this for an epic self-own?

Obviously I misspoke and meant to say the sun, but as usual, Republicans are focused on stupid things instead of stuff that really matters.



What can I say though, foolish thinkers lust for stupidity! https://t.co/ABGxUdRqF6 — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) April 9, 2024

"Foolish thinkers lust for stupidity," Jackson Lee says about people focusing on what she said. Yep, that's pretty hilarious.

"Republicans are focused on stupid things." - woman who is currently the focus of Republicans https://t.co/Ga0r8hM9TE — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 9, 2024

It’s not the GOP’s fault that your ignorance is legend. You’d be better off just not speaking. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) April 10, 2024

Also, SJL's spin makes no sense:

Total lie. When has anyone talked about living on the sun? Most people know when to stop digging... pic.twitter.com/Kxa551OmJ1 — sarainitaly 🐰🌷🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) April 9, 2024

There's no point in her speech where you can substitute "the sun" instead of "the moon" and have it makes sense. https://t.co/sqRrjYQMmE — A.K. (@kach022) April 10, 2024

Jackson Lee would have been better off letting it go without saying anything else.

Yeah, Republicans forced you to ramble incoherently. Of course. https://t.co/P5zgTOfTWf — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) April 9, 2024

Sheila Jackson Lee's battle with words is second only to her struggle with eclipse glasses:

Did you learn how to put on glasses yet? https://t.co/XiZwsjTkF6 pic.twitter.com/SZyw4C8ysE — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) April 9, 2024

Oh my.

***

