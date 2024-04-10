MSNBC Seeks Legal Commentary From Michael Avenatti (Speaking From an Interesting Location)
Sheila Jackson Lee Says Right's 'Lust for Stupidity' to Blame for Mockery of Her Sun/Moon Doozy

Doug P.  |  11:05 AM on April 10, 2024
Sarah D.

As we told you yesterday, out-of-this-world comments from Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee have been making the rounds, and for good reason. People who say things like this make laws that affect the lives of all of us:

Advertisement

It's almost impossible to go near the sun, but if you do, remember to wear the highest SPF sunscreen you can find in multiple layers. 

That's far from the first time Rep. Jackson Lee has said something that's elicited the response, "What?"

Jackson Lee felt it necessary to do some spinning on the above remarks, and how's this for an epic self-own? 

"Foolish thinkers lust for stupidity," Jackson Lee says about people focusing on what she said. Yep, that's pretty hilarious.

Also, SJL's spin makes no sense:

Advertisement

Jackson Lee would have been better off letting it go without saying anything else.

Sheila Jackson Lee's battle with words is second only to her struggle with eclipse glasses:

Oh my.

*** 

Advertisement