Latest WH Attempt to Explain How Biden's Saving Us Money Gets BURIED in Reality Checks

The economic reality of the Biden years partly boils down to this:

🚨SINCE BIDEN TOOK OFFICE:



Gasoline: 47.8%

Groceries: +21.1%

Eating out: +21.4%

Baby food: +30.5%

Pet food: +23.7%

Rent: +20.9%

Electricity: +28.3%

Natural gas: +26.9%

Used cars: +20.9%

Air fare: +32.7%

Public transportation: +22.2%

Real average weekly earnings: -3.9% — Jacki Kotkiewicz (@jackikotkiewicz) April 10, 2024

Overall prices ⬆️ 19.4% under Biden. These are updated figures after today’s worse-than-expected inflation report: https://t.co/YQhmBxRPBm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 10, 2024

Remember a thing called the "Inflation Reduction Act"? Biden and the Democrats certainly hope you don't, and instead we're getting attempted distractions like this latest Biden initiative:

Starting today, my Administration is requiring big internet providers to tell you exactly what you’re paying – and what you’re getting – when you purchase your plan.



These new labels will be clear and accurate.



And they'll stop Americans from getting ripped off. pic.twitter.com/CrycBgGYNS — President Biden (@POTUS) April 10, 2024

A lecture about fiscal responsibility and keeping Americans from getting ripped off is extra special coming from the politician at the top of a federal government that's $35 trillion in debt.

Thank you! This is a huge step towards families being able to afford to eat. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 10, 2024

The White House's next task will be to figure out a way to keep voters from going to a grocery store or gas station for the next several months.

Inflation is out of control because of this moron and this is what he’s focused on.

Total buffoonery. https://t.co/sGOfwYiVmo — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) April 10, 2024

Biden's always happy to try and get rid of any monopoly that's not called the U.S. federal government.

I want to know what we're paying to house all these illegal immigrants. 🤔 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) April 10, 2024

U.S. taxpayers are probably already picking up their cellular and wifi tabs so the White House doesn't need to worry about making those things affordable for illegals.

***

