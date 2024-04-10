Latest WH Attempt to Explain How Biden's Saving Us Money Gets BURIED in Reality Checks

CNN Correspondent Asks How a Traffic Stop Ended With a Dead 26-Year-Old Black...
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on April 10, 2024
Meme screenshot

The economic reality of the Biden years partly boils down to this: 

Remember a thing called the "Inflation Reduction Act"? Biden and the Democrats certainly hope you don't, and instead we're getting attempted distractions like this latest Biden initiative: 

A lecture about fiscal responsibility and keeping Americans from getting ripped off is extra special coming from the politician at the top of a federal government that's $35 trillion in debt. 

The White House's next task will be to figure out a way to keep voters from going to a grocery store or gas station for the next several months. 

Biden's always happy to try and get rid of any monopoly that's not called the U.S. federal government.

U.S. taxpayers are probably already picking up their cellular and wifi tabs so the White House doesn't need to worry about making those things affordable for illegals.

