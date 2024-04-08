Another Hillary Clinton Attempt to Zing Trump (This Time About the Eclipse) Backfires

*HIC* Rep. Steve Cohen's Bizarre (Hilarious) Meltdown Over Troll Has X Wondering WHAT...
Doug P.  |  12:47 PM on April 08, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

This won't shock anybody, but Donald Trump continues to live rent-free in the head of Hillary Clinton.

The upcoming eclipse provided the two-time failed presidential candidate to prove that yet again with this take that has the replies disabled: 

Does Clinton really want to play this game?

Fine:

We appreciate that Clinton hasn't deleted that tweet because it's one for the ages and we'll still be laughing at it by the time the next eclipse happens in the U.S. in about 20 years.

In any case, Hillary's "remember when" game can be fun: 

Yes. Yes we do!

Ouch.

As is often the case, Hillary has the replies turned off, and it's not because she doesn't want to be humbled by all the really agreeable responses. 

And obviously she's still consumed with bitterness and rage about what happened in November of 2016. The anger shows no signs of letting up even though it's been nearly eight years.

*** 

