Another Hillary Clinton Attempt to Zing Trump (This Time About the Eclipse) Backfires

This won't shock anybody, but Donald Trump continues to live rent-free in the head of Hillary Clinton.
The upcoming eclipse provided the two-time failed presidential candidate to prove that yet again with this take that has the replies disabled:
Reminder: https://t.co/BTBK9YdoMA pic.twitter.com/upAE0BXaGV— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 8, 2024
Does Clinton really want to play this game?
Fine:
Reminder: still not a president https://t.co/hZJtoCeOAc pic.twitter.com/5J9h03Ytpd— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 8, 2024
We appreciate that Clinton hasn't deleted that tweet because it's one for the ages and we'll still be laughing at it by the time the next eclipse happens in the U.S. in about 20 years.
In any case, Hillary's "remember when" game can be fun:
Reminder: he beat your ass. https://t.co/DktO2BqJwo— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 8, 2024
Yes. Yes we do!
At least he knows how to get to Wisconsin https://t.co/GlYVrhvXDy— Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) April 8, 2024
Ouch.
Remember when Hillary paid for a Foreign Dossier to take down an American President? Remember. https://t.co/3Ux9oV7PGa pic.twitter.com/dsjni2XfhP— Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) April 8, 2024
As is often the case, Hillary has the replies turned off, and it's not because she doesn't want to be humbled by all the really agreeable responses.
Reminder:— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 8, 2024
Hillary Clinton has her comments turned off because everyone hates her. https://t.co/6APHZ0uh5x
https://t.co/wQKFEDNAf4 pic.twitter.com/tZy8laiBZR— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 8, 2024
Turn your comments on, Hillary.— Jack (@jackunheard) April 8, 2024
Why are you scared? https://t.co/V6IfJk842R
never stops being funny that she lost to trump. https://t.co/aVPwbKOraF— lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) April 8, 2024
And obviously she's still consumed with bitterness and rage about what happened in November of 2016. The anger shows no signs of letting up even though it's been nearly eight years.
***
