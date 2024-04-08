Another Hillary Clinton Attempt to Zing Trump (This Time About the Eclipse) Backfires

This won't shock anybody, but Donald Trump continues to live rent-free in the head of Hillary Clinton.

The upcoming eclipse provided the two-time failed presidential candidate to prove that yet again with this take that has the replies disabled:

Advertisement

Does Clinton really want to play this game?

Fine:

We appreciate that Clinton hasn't deleted that tweet because it's one for the ages and we'll still be laughing at it by the time the next eclipse happens in the U.S. in about 20 years.

In any case, Hillary's "remember when" game can be fun:

Reminder: he beat your ass. https://t.co/DktO2BqJwo — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 8, 2024

Yes. Yes we do!

At least he knows how to get to Wisconsin https://t.co/GlYVrhvXDy — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) April 8, 2024

Ouch.

Remember when Hillary paid for a Foreign Dossier to take down an American President? Remember. https://t.co/3Ux9oV7PGa pic.twitter.com/dsjni2XfhP — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) April 8, 2024

As is often the case, Hillary has the replies turned off, and it's not because she doesn't want to be humbled by all the really agreeable responses.

Reminder:

Hillary Clinton has her comments turned off because everyone hates her. https://t.co/6APHZ0uh5x — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 8, 2024

Turn your comments on, Hillary.



Why are you scared? https://t.co/V6IfJk842R — Jack (@jackunheard) April 8, 2024

never stops being funny that she lost to trump. https://t.co/aVPwbKOraF — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) April 8, 2024

And obviously she's still consumed with bitterness and rage about what happened in November of 2016. The anger shows no signs of letting up even though it's been nearly eight years.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!