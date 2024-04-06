Spot the Shameless Border Propaganda in USA Today's Story About Biden's Stop at the Collapsed Bridge

'Disaster for Humanity': TikToker DRAGGED for Saying We Should Be 'Empathetic' to Subway...
Doug P.  |  9:28 AM on April 06, 2024
Journalism meme

Yesterday President Biden visited the site of the collapsed Frances Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, and as you might have guessed, Joe claimed to have a deep connection with the area: 

Advertisement

Wow, the Biden family is from... everywhere! 

USA Today reported on Biden's Baltimore stop and part of the focus was on the people on the construction crew who were killed in the collapse:

The story took Pravda to the next level with a claim about what Biden's done for border security: 

It would be laughable if it weren't so pathetic.

This is just amazing, and it's right at the start of the article:

President Joe Biden grieved with family members of the six immigrant workers killed in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse during a trip Friday to Baltimore, urging Congress to take swift action to approve funding to rebuild the bridge. 

Biden, who has clamped down on unauthorized border crossings, steered clear of mentioning the victims' status in the country, instead focusing on their contribution to their community. 

"Most were immigrants, all were Marylanders − hardworking, strong and selfless," Biden said, during the visit 10 days after the devastating bridge collapse.

Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre might have as well written that, and who knows -- maybe she did. Then again, Biden seems to have unofficially authorized illegal border crossings so technically the statement could be true. Either way, USA Today's doing more heavy lifting for the Biden campaign. 

You most certainly do not.

*** 

