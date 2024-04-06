Spot the Shameless Border Propaganda in USA Today's Story About Biden's Stop at the Collapsed Bridge

Yesterday President Biden visited the site of the collapsed Frances Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, and as you might have guessed, Joe claimed to have a deep connection with the area:

Advertisement

Biden opens his remarks in Baltimore:



"By the way, folks, I say to my dad, 'Dad, they're mispronouncing Baltmur.' The Biden family goes all the way back to being watermen in this bay for a long, long time, back in the mid-1800s..." pic.twitter.com/GIfwzpp8yh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024

Wow, the Biden family is from... everywhere!

USA Today reported on Biden's Baltimore stop and part of the focus was on the people on the construction crew who were killed in the collapse:

'Most were immigrants. All were Marylanders': Biden grieves in Baltimore over bridge collapse https://t.co/o1SHojQarm — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) April 5, 2024

The story took Pravda to the next level with a claim about what Biden's done for border security:

“Biden, who has clamped down on unauthorized border crossings…” what the hell is going on here? pic.twitter.com/diZMQy2NaB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 6, 2024

It would be laughable if it weren't so pathetic.

This is just amazing, and it's right at the start of the article:

President Joe Biden grieved with family members of the six immigrant workers killed in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse during a trip Friday to Baltimore, urging Congress to take swift action to approve funding to rebuild the bridge. Biden, who has clamped down on unauthorized border crossings, steered clear of mentioning the victims' status in the country, instead focusing on their contribution to their community. "Most were immigrants, all were Marylanders − hardworking, strong and selfless," Biden said, during the visit 10 days after the devastating bridge collapse.

Karine Jean-Pierre might have as well written that, and who knows -- maybe she did. Then again, Biden seems to have unofficially authorized illegal border crossings so technically the statement could be true. Either way, USA Today's doing more heavy lifting for the Biden campaign.

Propaganda, my dear boy. Pure, unadulterated election year political propaganda. — Robert Patrick Lewis (@RobertPLewis) April 6, 2024

You don’t hate the legacy press enough. https://t.co/ZKTl9aY1Ok — Some Random Conservatarian (@violacesario_) April 6, 2024

You most certainly do not.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!