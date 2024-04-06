AP Looks for Sources of Election Year Misinformation (Somebody Hand Them a Mirror)

Have you ever noticed that media outlets such as the Associated Press never do stories about "Left-wing discussions online spreading misinformation"? Of course you have, but the AP doesn't care because they have an agenda to push, and today brings with it another election-year warning about Right-wing misinformation online and presents it with their usual zero self-awareness:

Anonymous users are dominating right-wing discussions online. They also spread false information https://t.co/MFtZxVP5Yq — The Associated Press (@AP) April 6, 2024

Somebody hand them a mirror!

"Anonymous Right-wingers are spreading misinformation online" reports the media outlet that routinely passes along Gaza Health Ministry (Hamas) claims as fact.

Hey Pot, meet Kettle. — Phil Parker (@philparkerkfyr) April 6, 2024

In case you needed more reasons to roll your eyes, the AP cites "experts in an election year," and you know what the word "experts" means these days:

They’ve lost the narrative…panic mode. pic.twitter.com/gxqydBhaqr — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) April 6, 2024

Let’s do a thread of all the stories the AP has misfired on: — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) April 6, 2024

That thread might even be longer than a list of lies Karine Jean-Pierre has told.

Here’s a correction : Anonymous users are dominating left-wing discussions online. They also spread false information. — Jake (@mediachecker) April 6, 2024

According to the AP, part of the goal is to "sow domestic discord":

It’s concerning that many Americans place their trust in these shadowy online sources without thinking critically about who is behind them or how they may want to harm the country, said Kara Alaimo, a communications professor at Farleigh Dickinson University who has written about toxicity on social media. “We know that foreign governments including China and Russia are actively creating social media accounts designed to sow domestic discord because they think weakening our social fabric gives their countries a competitive advantage,” she said. “And they’re right.”

Pfft! When it comes to sowing domestic discord, the current occupants of the White House have that covered.

***

