Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ
Biden Comforted Families of Those Killed in Bridge Collapse by Reminding Them He's...
We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson...
Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump...
Biden Campaign's Raising Money From 'Folks Like You' While Trump's Catering to the...
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post...
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary
'Words Mean Things': Web Comic Author Gets ROASTED for Calling Elon Musk a...
'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown': Harry Potter's Professor...
'Disaster for Humanity': TikToker DRAGGED for Saying We Should Be 'Empathetic' to Subway...
Spot the Shameless Border Propaganda in USA Today's Story About Biden's Stop at...
She Mad: Lefty Asks Disgusting Question of The Rock After He Refuses to...
NJ Senate Candidate on the Earthquake: It's Not the Fault's Fault, It's the...

AP Looks for Sources of Election Year Misinformation (Somebody Hand Them a Mirror)

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on April 06, 2024
Screenshot of meme

Have you ever noticed that media outlets such as the Associated Press never do stories about "Left-wing discussions online spreading misinformation"? Of course you have, but the AP doesn't care because they have an agenda to push, and today brings with it another election-year warning about Right-wing misinformation online and presents it with their usual zero self-awareness: 

Advertisement

Somebody hand them a mirror!

"Anonymous Right-wingers are spreading misinformation online" reports the media outlet that routinely passes along Gaza Health Ministry (Hamas) claims as fact.

In case you needed more reasons to roll your eyes, the AP cites "experts in an election year," and you know what the word "experts" means these days:

That thread might even be longer than a list of lies Karine Jean-Pierre has told.

According to the AP, part of the goal is to "sow domestic discord":

It’s concerning that many Americans place their trust in these shadowy online sources without thinking critically about who is behind them or how they may want to harm the country, said Kara Alaimo, a communications professor at Farleigh Dickinson University who has written about toxicity on social media.

“We know that foreign governments including China and Russia are actively creating social media accounts designed to sow domestic discord because they think weakening our social fabric gives their countries a competitive advantage,” she said. “And they’re right.”

Recommended

Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Brett T.
Advertisement

Pfft! When it comes to sowing domestic discord, the current occupants of the White House have that covered.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Brett T.
Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ
FuzzyChimp
Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman
ArtistAngie
We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Not Endorsing Biden
Amy Curtis
'Words Mean Things': Web Comic Author Gets ROASTED for Calling Elon Musk a 'Literal Nazi'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters Brett T.
Advertisement