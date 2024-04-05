Here's a Little Extra Context About Last Month's Jobs Numbers the MSM's Avoiding

Stupefy! Baylor Professor's Post About His Harry Potter Class (Yes, That's a Thing)...
Doug P.  |  12:38 PM on April 05, 2024
Screen shot

The March jobs numbers have been released, and the report contains some data for Dems and the media to selectively report without going into any detail. 

Everybody knows what'll happen next:

Wait for it! That's what'll probably happen quite soon.

In the meantime, the White House is back to pushing their usual disingenuous BS about how many jobs have been "created" since Biden took office:

All they do is lie.

@ZeroHedge has even more context:

THAT is "Bidenomics."

The economy is not strong but the Dems can count on most of the media to help try and carry Biden across the finish line by not pointing out certain things.

If they lie about jobs restored as being jobs "created" they'll lie about everything else.

The AP and others didn't care to drill down quite that far.

