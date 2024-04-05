Here's a Little Extra Context About Last Month's Jobs Numbers the MSM's Avoiding

The March jobs numbers have been released, and the report contains some data for Dems and the media to selectively report without going into any detail.

JUST IN: The U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March, passing expectations and indicating that growth remains on firm footing. https://t.co/8jJbsAVNVL — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 5, 2024

Advertisement

U.S. employers added a surprisingly robust 303,000 jobs in March in a sign of continued economic strength. https://t.co/aYhQpaAWXj — The Associated Press (@AP) April 5, 2024

Everybody knows what'll happen next:

Looking forward to the eventual and substantial downward revision quietly coming next month. https://t.co/L2AZ2L5e2Y — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 5, 2024

Wait for it! That's what'll probably happen quite soon.

In the meantime, the White House is back to pushing their usual disingenuous BS about how many jobs have been "created" since Biden took office:

Three years ago, I inherited an economy on the brink.



With today’s report of 303,000 new jobs in March, we have passed the milestone of 15 million jobs created since I took office.



That’s 15 million more people who have the dignity and respect that comes with a paycheck. pic.twitter.com/tFJhBJNdLQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 5, 2024

All they do is lie.

Adding government and part time jobs is not “robust”. — Desmo 🇺🇸 (@Desmo2010) April 5, 2024

@ZeroHedge has even more context:

THAT is "Bidenomics."

That is NOT the sign of a strong economy. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 5, 2024

The economy is not strong but the Dems can count on most of the media to help try and carry Biden across the finish line by not pointing out certain things.

How many of these jobs are someone's 2nd or 3rd job? — Timothy Kashin (@TJKashin) April 5, 2024

If they lie about jobs restored as being jobs "created" they'll lie about everything else.

The entire Jobs Report that the Administration will breathlessly report on can be summed up in this one image



Headline: Total Jobs up by 300,000!



Reality, the number of Americans Employed PT went up from 22,309,000 to 22,902,000....



So They added 593,000 PT Jobs



That means… pic.twitter.com/6BcwykYd8P — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) April 5, 2024

The AP and others didn't care to drill down quite that far.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!