This Is the Cover of MI Gov. Whitmer's Upcoming Book (and It Was 'Begging for a Spoof')

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on April 05, 2024

By sheer coincidence, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a book coming out just ahead of the Democrat convention in Chicago. 

There's obviously been a concerted effort by the Democrats to turn Whitmer into a national figure (cringe) and a book is the next step. Selling it at the Dem Convention is probably the next one. 

We saw the planned cover and thought at first maybe it wasn't real, but yes indeed, "True Gretch" it is:

Timing is everything: 

The cover kind of looks like a rush job.

People from Michigan (and elsewhere for that matter) know that some "improvements" were very necessary: 

Other topics inconvenient to the governor will be completely glossed over to try and paint Whitmer as a champion of freedom (though the Democrat definition of freedom these days is as Orwellian as it gets). 

*** 

