This Is the Cover of MI Gov. Whitmer's Upcoming Book (and It Was 'Begging for a Spoof')

By sheer coincidence, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a book coming out just ahead of the Democrat convention in Chicago.

There's obviously been a concerted effort by the Democrats to turn Whitmer into a national figure (cringe) and a book is the next step. Selling it at the Dem Convention is probably the next one.

We saw the planned cover and thought at first maybe it wasn't real, but yes indeed, "True Gretch" it is:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces book detailing her rapid rise in Democratic politics. “True Gretch” is scheduled for release July 9.

https://t.co/Ij5ysvNXVW — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) April 5, 2024

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will detail her rapid ascent in Democratic politics in a book out this summer, a move that will undoubtedly spark fresh speculation about her potential presidential ambitions. https://t.co/Z3wvrOLEpN — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2024

Timing is everything:

Gretchen Whitmer new book release timed just weeks before the Democrat Convention.

The cover looks like it is headed to the bargain table. pic.twitter.com/8ibgohfMFm — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 5, 2024

The cover kind of looks like a rush job.

What a horrible title and cheap looking font. https://t.co/O3N2WyTBS3 — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) April 5, 2024

People from Michigan (and elsewhere for that matter) know that some "improvements" were very necessary:

This Governor Whitmer book cover was just begging for a spoof. #TrueGrift https://t.co/UJMP5Hzvln pic.twitter.com/hFDHfk3k2S — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) April 5, 2024

Governor Whitmer squashed the idea that she was writing a book but now it seems, after only three short months, she’s changed her mind. Will there be a chapter on how she conned taxpayers into paying for an empty TCF Center, or nah? #TrueGrinch#QueentatoOfLockdowns… https://t.co/whAYw0tmPh pic.twitter.com/mpJy1xK7Zk — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) April 5, 2024

Other topics inconvenient to the governor will be completely glossed over to try and paint Whitmer as a champion of freedom (though the Democrat definition of freedom these days is as Orwellian as it gets).

