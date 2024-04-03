Newsmax Got Hammered Over This Now Deleted Post About 'What Donald Trump Called Immigrants'

As our readers know, "illegal aliens" and "immigrants" are two very different things. The Biden campaign and other Democrats put them all under the same umbrella with the term "migrants" or "immigrants," meaning they don't feel obligated to provide context.

That happened yet again with lefty media/Biden campaign account reports about what Donald Trump said recently in Michigan:

Trump: Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals pic.twitter.com/yJ7fFHEUlh — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 2, 2024

Clips like that are selectively edited to leave something out:

Biden is pushing a new Hoax.



Trump was talking about illegal aliens who murder innocent people like Laken Riley.



Full clip:



pic.twitter.com/wxloO6CEwt https://t.co/5trgFQEYTf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 3, 2024

The above dishonest framing from Dem media then spilled over into other media.

What was a bit surprising though was when Newsmax drew the attention/ire of many with this piece from Thomson/Reuters that's posted to their site (we'll get to the tweet they deleted in a second):

Are you trying to Bud Light Newsmax? It's working!https://t.co/w30wJXoiL3 — ElvaMargaret (@Alden1622) April 3, 2024

Here's the Newsmax (!) story containing the reference to #Trump remarks as "degrading rhetoric he has employed time and again on the campaign trail." People have questions. https://t.co/zUvxdJYcWJ — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 3, 2024

The Newsmax story says that Trump used the term "animals" about illegal alien criminals, and the tweet has now been deleted. This is what it looked like:

Yesterday @NEWSMAX Morphed into CNN. They made a post stating President Trump called All illegal aliens Murderers, Rapists, and Animals.

They received a TON of Backlash for the Lies. This morning it appears they DELETED the Bogus post….

Too Little too Late. Damage is Done ! pic.twitter.com/g3uvViMRLX — ProudKentuckyGirl* (@Jillybean_502) April 3, 2024

A low-level staffer was blamed for the post on Twitter:

UPDATE: Newsmax has deleted this and blamed it on a ‘low-level media staffer’



No word if the staffer is still employed pic.twitter.com/q78xa5Yc9G — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 3, 2024

Looks like @NEWSMAX deleted this tweet and blamed a scapegoat staffer...Wasn't NewsMax all in on the clot shot too? pic.twitter.com/3DJcy2aT4d — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) April 3, 2024

Newsmax has deleted this post and has attempted to explain it away by calling it a copy of a Reuters news story.

Are you buying it, and will you forgive and forget? pic.twitter.com/26VME3Vg04 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 3, 2024

The Newsmax tweet certainly can't be blamed on Thomson/Reuters, but it certainly looked like somebody from the lefty MSM could have written it.

***

