Buckle UP Proglodytes Because HERE Are 16 Reasons Biden Is WAAAY Worse Than...
Oh, Chris Rufo Wasn't Through Demolishing Mark Cuban and DEI Last Night By...
YIKES: Joe Biden's 'Favorite White House Memory' is Every Bit As Horrific as...
RATIO: Habitual Rake Stepper, Kathy Hochul, Offers 'Safe Harbor' to Abort Unborn Floridian...
Laurence Tribe: If Only Adolf Hitler Had Been Sentenced to Life in Prison
Israel 'Invades' Al-Shifa Hospital Against 'What It Said Were Palestinian Militants'
Axios: Trump Allies Will Change Civil Rights Laws to Focus on Anti-White Racism
EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts
Education, HHS Secretary Go All Out to Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility
Trailer of Bibles Burned in Tennessee; Imagine If It Were Pride Flags
Lou Conter, the Last Living Survivor of USS Arizona Pearl Harbor Attack Has...
Not An April Fools: Having Solved All Other Immigration Issues, USCIS Adds 'X'...
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's...
Guess Who Called ‘Christ Is King’ Trend Gross, Offensive, and Dangerous

Projection Alert! Hillary Clinton Tells Voters to Get Over It (and Not to Be Deplorable in November)

Doug P.  |  10:00 AM on April 02, 2024
MSNBC

It's been nearly eight years since Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and some might wonder if she's gotten over it yet. The answer to that is simple:

Advertisement

Absolutely. Not

Clinton lost in 2016 in no small part because of her arrogant belittling, like the "basket of deplorables" remark that did nothing but solidify an anti-Hillary vote for tens of millions of Americans. 

This week's moment of massive projection comes from that same former two-time presidential candidate who was on with Jimmy Fallon for another therapy session last night. Clinton advised voters who haven't decided Biden deserves a second term to get over themselves and just do it: 

Recommended

Oh, Chris Rufo Wasn't Through Demolishing Mark Cuban and DEI Last Night By a LONG Shot
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton? Still bitter and angry? No way!

Hillary's learned nothing from her 2016 loss and obviously doesn't intend to.

And Hillary remains as angry about it as ever.

However, we're still willing to thank Hillary for the years of laughs we've gotten from this:

A classic never dies.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Chris Rufo Wasn't Through Demolishing Mark Cuban and DEI Last Night By a LONG Shot
Grateful Calvin
Buckle UP Proglodytes Because HERE Are 16 Reasons Biden Is WAAAY Worse Than Trump for 'Our Democracy'
Sam J.
YIKES: Joe Biden's 'Favorite White House Memory' is Every Bit As Horrific as We Imagined
Grateful Calvin
Israel 'Invades' Al-Shifa Hospital Against 'What It Said Were Palestinian Militants'
Brett T.
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's April Fool's Day Jokes
Grateful Calvin
Guess Who Called ‘Christ Is King’ Trend Gross, Offensive, and Dangerous
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Chris Rufo Wasn't Through Demolishing Mark Cuban and DEI Last Night By a LONG Shot Grateful Calvin
Advertisement