Projection Alert! Hillary Clinton Tells Voters to Get Over It (and Not to Be Deplorable in November)

It's been nearly eight years since Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and some might wonder if she's gotten over it yet. The answer to that is simple:

Absolutely. Not.

Clinton lost in 2016 in no small part because of her arrogant belittling, like the "basket of deplorables" remark that did nothing but solidify an anti-Hillary vote for tens of millions of Americans.

This week's moment of massive projection comes from that same former two-time presidential candidate who was on with Jimmy Fallon for another therapy session last night. Clinton advised voters who haven't decided Biden deserves a second term to get over themselves and just do it:

Hillary Clinton tells voters who don't like the two choices for president to "get over yourself," and describes Trump as "old and has been charged with 91 felonies."



"I don't understand why this is even a hard choice, really, I don't understand it," she said. pic.twitter.com/EOluwtplfw — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 2, 2024

Jimmy Fallon: "It's Biden vs Trump. What do you say to voters who are upset that those are the two choices."

Hillary Clinton: "Get over yourself. Those are the two choices."

Classic Hillary charm. Hey Hillary, have you 'got over' 2016 yet?

"Hopefully people will realize what's… pic.twitter.com/Lu6vGxdEeb — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 2, 2024

Hillary Clinton? Still bitter and angry? No way!

Sitting there like a condescending queen — CommonSensePatriot (@jimmy_g48) April 2, 2024

Hillary's learned nothing from her 2016 loss and obviously doesn't intend to.

One of the best political moments in my life was watching her lose to Donald Trump. No one deserved a more ignominious end to their career. — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) April 2, 2024

And Hillary remains as angry about it as ever.

However, we're still willing to thank Hillary for the years of laughs we've gotten from this:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

A classic never dies.

