'This Photo Is Something': Biden Had an Extra Handler Today at the WH (Besides the Easter Bunnies)

President Biden hosted the White House Easter Egg Roll today, along with a couple "oyster bunnies" who are usually also tasked with helping keep the president from wandering off.

Biden: "Say hello to the Oyster Bunnies!" pic.twitter.com/xvNDoRVk6T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2024

But Joe also had another helper on hand as his 50-something son Hunter had yet another day free to hang out with dad at the White House.

Working the rope line at the Easter Egg Roll -- Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/XfnJMKfDaO — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 1, 2024

People couldn't help but wonder if Hunter was asked to help out with certain tasks...

Jill probably asked him for help shuffling Joe around 🤣 — Al Adams (@kvballcoach) April 1, 2024

That's what it looked like Hunter was doing.

Deadbeat Hunter was on hand for today's White House Easter Egg Roll pic.twitter.com/Exte1BqpUk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

The @POTUS walks over to the Oval Office with his son Hunter following the Easter Egg Roll. pic.twitter.com/vEowPYNJbk — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 1, 2024

Hunter is one of Joe's handlers... he did same last year @TheJusticeDept Isn't he supposed to be getting a real job? pic.twitter.com/MROk2DRlsE — Joni Job (@jj_talking) April 1, 2024

Hunter when the Easter Bunnies stood next to him: "Everybody else sees those too, right?"

They thought it would look better with Hunter than the Easter Bunny. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) April 1, 2024

That's entirely possible.

Who thought having Hunter at the egg roll was a good idea? Unbelievable... — 🦚Millicent Peacock (@AuntMillicent) April 1, 2024

His son is pushing Social Security age. What's that criminal even doing there? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 1, 2024

Maybe Hunter's' coasting on some of the sweet art sales cash he'd been raking in.

