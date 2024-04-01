Mob of Illegals Who Overpowered Texas National Guard Released by Judge
'This Photo Is Something': Biden Had an Extra Handler Today at the WH (Besides the Easter Bunnies)

Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on April 01, 2024
Meme

President Biden hosted the White House Easter Egg Roll today, along with a couple "oyster bunnies" who are usually also tasked with helping keep the president from wandering off.

But Joe also had another helper on hand as his 50-something son Hunter had yet another day free to hang out with dad at the White House.

People couldn't help but wonder if Hunter was asked to help out with certain tasks...

That's what it looked like Hunter was doing.

Hunter when the Easter Bunnies stood next to him: "Everybody else sees those too, right?"

That's entirely possible.

Maybe Hunter's' coasting on some of the sweet art sales cash he'd been raking in.

*** 

