'Come Again?' Biden Gives Al Roker His Take on the Economy (NOT an April Fool Joke)

For President Biden, the White House and this entire administration, every day is April Fools' Day (it's just that the jokes aren't funny and hurt most Americans).

This morning Biden submitted to yet another hard-hitting interview, this time with Al Roker of the "Today" show, and the president was asked to assess the economy and "Bidenomics," and why most Americans give him a poor grade on the issue.

Feel free to caption what a nodding Jill Biden is thinking while Joe answers the question:

Biden on the economy:



"We're gonna find out that what happened as a consequence of the crisis we had in health is gonna have a lasting effect and we just gotta get people to move again." pic.twitter.com/4HQ0VxZq9Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

All together now: "WHAT?"

I truly don’t understand anything he just said — Dr. Brandt Miller, PhD (@drbrandtmiller) April 1, 2024

Come again….? Senile Joe doesn’t understand words. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 1, 2024

So yeah, that's why the Biden campaign makes sure the only people who can ask questions are people like Stephen Colbert and Al Roker.

