'Come Again?' Biden Gives Al Roker His Take on the Economy (NOT an April Fool Joke)

Doug P.  |  11:05 AM on April 01, 2024
Twitchy

For President Biden, the White House and this entire administration, every day is April Fools' Day (it's just that the jokes aren't funny and hurt most Americans). 

This morning Biden submitted to yet another hard-hitting interview, this time with Al Roker of the "Today" show, and the president was asked to assess the economy and "Bidenomics," and why most Americans give him a poor grade on the issue. 

Feel free to caption what a nodding Jill Biden is thinking while Joe answers the question: 

All together now: "WHAT?"

So yeah, that's why the Biden campaign makes sure the only people who can ask questions are people like Stephen Colbert and Al Roker. 

*** 

