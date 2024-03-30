'Worst Take Yet'! Try Not to Laugh at the AP's Latest Attempt to Spin Bidenflation

Since Joe Biden took office in January of 2021, here's what's happened to prices:

Grocery prices have surged more than 21% since the start of 2021, outstripping the overall 18% pace of inflation during that same time period. And while the pace of price increases for food has slowed in recent months, the overall cost of many grocery store staples is still marching higher. Experts say that relief for consumers is unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

Then there's the price of gas:

"$60 for a full tank of gas right now is kind of crazy!" says one Pennsylvania driver as gas prices surge over last week, last month, and last year.



The nationwide average is 48% higher than when Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/Pv7yFZkYox — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 27, 2024

While the Biden campaign is trying to convince everybody the economy is doing great and prices aren't a big problem, their media wing at the Associated Press is doing their part to help:

Who wouldn't like prices to start falling? Careful what you wish for, economists say https://t.co/nshkm8vKmp — The Associated Press (@AP) March 30, 2024

That story would have been framed that same way if Trump was still in office and inflation was a problem, right? RIGHT!?

First of all, let's get this out of the way:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/GVwxHkD8mP — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 30, 2024

Right? But at least the AP has made it clear to the Biden White House that they'll carry as much water as possible heading into the election.

The story starts with an interesting way to phrase what's happened to prices:

Many Americans are in a sour mood about the economy for one main reason: Prices feel too high. Maybe they’re not rising as fast as they had been, but average prices are still painfully above where they were three years ago. And they’re mostly heading higher still.

Prices "feel" too high? Um, that's because they've gone up a lot -- there's no "feels like" about it.

These “experts” have been wrong every step of the way. This may be the worst take yet https://t.co/vmhs7wcdQG — Tyler Greathouse (@tgreathouse10) March 30, 2024

Since when have "the experts" been wrong in the last few years? Oh, wait.

Affording food is overrated 😂 https://t.co/BQA0t1xWeP — Hard 2 Follows (@carriesmith1123) March 30, 2024

"'Bidenomics' has made it almost impossible for many to afford to feed their families and buy cars and houses and here's why that's a GOOD thing."

The AP is nothing if not predictable.

