Gov. Gavin Newsom Explains Plan to Monitor Crime (and Everything/Everybody Else) in Oakland

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has finally had enough of crime in some of the cities in his state!

Is Newsom calling for leftist DAs to finally scrap their insane policies that keep many criminals on the street? Of course not. Instead, he's supporting an idea to install hundreds of cameras in Oakland to "make the area safer":

480 new high-tech cameras are being installed along freeways and in Oakland to make the area safer.



These will help law enforcement identify vehicles linked to crimes using real-time information and alerts.



We’re building safer, stronger communities for all Californians. pic.twitter.com/x6kekxUK3e — California Governor (@CAgovernor) March 29, 2024

They could try keeping criminals in jail but why bother with that when they can just spy on everybody instead?

But if you don’t arrest and imprison them, what’s the point? https://t.co/MewGQ7VgM6 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 30, 2024

Y’all don’t even go after real criminals right now 🤡



All you’re doing is creating a surveillance state like China for more control https://t.co/Jlpe6zudx2 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) March 30, 2024

We'd be willing to bet all those cameras and monitors will somehow end up being used to bust drivers who are violating the state's emission standards or something similar to that.

Can’t help but wonder if the plan was always to let crime become rampant so they could justify the implementation of a surveillance state. https://t.co/NNiPhRXilN — Storm (@stormrobinson) March 29, 2024

It doesn't require a high level of skepticism to wonder exactly that. Their "priorities" are amazing:

What’s the point of government surveillance if you’re not going to prosecute and punish actual criminals? https://t.co/An99rsaRMU — sea_glass15 (@Sea_Glass1115) March 30, 2024

Newsom and his leftist political pals will end up using the cameras to bust people carrying single-use plastic bags.

Is that why the Chinese visited California? https://t.co/tT5KxhaAdM — Unconventional Patriot🇺🇸🦅🐊 (@jso_patriot) March 30, 2024

Maybe Newsom got some advice from Xi. But at least the streets were temporarily cleaned up.

