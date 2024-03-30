Gov. Gavin Newsom Explains Plan to Monitor Crime (and Everything/Everybody Else) in Oakland

Gamers Explain 'Waffle House' to a Video Game Creator and the Replies Are...
Doug P.  |  10:49 AM on March 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has finally had enough of crime in some of the cities in his state!

Is Newsom calling for leftist DAs to finally scrap their insane policies that keep many criminals on the street? Of course not. Instead, he's supporting an idea to install hundreds of cameras in Oakland to "make the area safer":

They could try keeping criminals in jail but why bother with that when they can just spy on everybody instead? 

We'd be willing to bet all those cameras and monitors will somehow end up being used to bust drivers who are violating the state's emission standards or something similar to that.

It doesn't require a high level of skepticism to wonder exactly that. Their "priorities" are amazing: 

