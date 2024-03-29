Elon Musk: Something Is Deeply Wrong With the Justice System
'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People...
BS Detected! DNC Desperate to Change the Subject After Yesterday's Optics Disaster for...
HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans...
Nothing to See Here, Just the FBI Showing Up at a Woman's Home...
Add THIS to Biden's LEGACY: Taliban Reinstates Policy of Stoning Women
Gavin Newsom's Brag About How Many Jobs Clinton, Obama and Biden 'Created' Gets...
LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes...
David Axelrod Agrees Biden's Celeb Shindig vs. Trump at Officer's Wake Was a...
Largest Crowd Biden Has EVER Had! LOL! Massive Pro-Palestine Group PROTESTS Outside Biden...
Breaking: 'Roots' Start Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87
Most Grass-F**king-Roots Fundraiser! Iowahawk DRAGS Biden for His Millionaire Fundraiser a...
Biden PARTYING With Lizzo While Trump Attended Cop's Wake MUST Look Bad 'Cuz...
Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump With Obama-Biden Video, Steps on MASSIVE...

UH OH! 'California Elite' Finding Out They're NOT Off Limits to Effect of Dem Policies

Doug P.  |  1:48 PM on March 29, 2024
Meme

Back in 2020 during the BLM and Antifa riots in cities around the U.S. there were some notable examples of people who lived in wealthy gated areas who took the pro-rioter "burn it all down" approach, that is until it got a little too close to where they live. 

Advertisement

The issue of illegal immigration and the increasing problem of squatters may well be one of those issues where rich libs suddenly don't like the effects of the kinds of policies they voted for (things that were supposed to be everybody else's problem). 

Here's yet another example of "when what you voted for backfires":

Well would you look at this

Wealthy Californians in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Beverly Hills are reportedly enraged after a $5 million home was invaded by squatters and became a source of rowdy parties. 

Beverly Grove is home to the elite of the elite in California. A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and LeBron James, entrepreneurs, hedge-fund investors, heiresses, and studio executives own homes in the quiet cul-de-sac. That was until squatters invaded in October and locals started complaining about them allegedly throwing "wild parties" with "cocaine and orgies." 

The neighbors are getting fed up, including reportedly James, according to a report in New York Magazine's Curbed

Recommended

HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

"Pass the popcorn" is said often, but it's really warranted in this case. 

Yeah, what gives?

They'll probably try and "fix" this problem by voting for even more Democrats.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)
Sam J.
'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People to be Colorblind
Sam J.
Elon Musk: Something Is Deeply Wrong With the Justice System
Amy Curtis
Nothing to See Here, Just the FBI Showing Up at a Woman's Home Over Her Facebook Post (Watch); Updated
Sam J.
BS Detected! DNC Desperate to Change the Subject After Yesterday's Optics Disaster for Biden
Doug P.
LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement