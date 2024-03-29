UH OH! 'California Elite' Finding Out They're NOT Off Limits to Effect of Dem Policies

Back in 2020 during the BLM and Antifa riots in cities around the U.S. there were some notable examples of people who lived in wealthy gated areas who took the pro-rioter "burn it all down" approach, that is until it got a little too close to where they live.

The issue of illegal immigration and the increasing problem of squatters may well be one of those issues where rich libs suddenly don't like the effects of the kinds of policies they voted for (things that were supposed to be everybody else's problem).

Here's yet another example of "when what you voted for backfires":

JUST IN - California elite enraged after squatters invade $5 million home in LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez's luxury neighborhood, Fox News reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 29, 2024

Well would you look at this:

Wealthy Californians in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Beverly Hills are reportedly enraged after a $5 million home was invaded by squatters and became a source of rowdy parties. Beverly Grove is home to the elite of the elite in California. A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and LeBron James, entrepreneurs, hedge-fund investors, heiresses, and studio executives own homes in the quiet cul-de-sac. That was until squatters invaded in October and locals started complaining about them allegedly throwing "wild parties" with "cocaine and orgies." The neighbors are getting fed up, including reportedly James, according to a report in New York Magazine's Curbed.

"Pass the popcorn" is said often, but it's really warranted in this case.

Watch how fast the laws get changed https://t.co/9WCow71xMo — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) March 29, 2024

I was told squatters have rights. https://t.co/UDJKsVS3Y1 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 29, 2024

Yeah, what gives?

They'll probably try and "fix" this problem by voting for even more Democrats.

