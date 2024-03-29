If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are a MUST

If it wasn't already abundantly clear, this week's media news reconfirmed what we highlight regularly: Claims that there's an unbiased national news media usually come from biased "journalists" working on behalf of Democrats inside that very national news media.

NBC News' hiring of former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel caused quite a triggering at that network, and if the mask wasn't already off fully before that, it certainly fell to the ground after. The defense of the anti-McDaniel sect at NBC and MSNBC included former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, who tried to spin it this way:

Hilarious. Today @jrpsaki said there's a difference between NBC hiring her right from the Biden WH and hiring Ronna McDaniel right from the RNC: namely, that Pskai doesn't lie like McDaniel does.



The same Jen Psaki spread this CIA lie two weeks before the 2020 election: https://t.co/YwuWN537sx pic.twitter.com/INdwezr0Da — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2024

Just the other day, Senator Ted Cruz pointed out the kind of "journalists" who are at NBC News:

Chuck Todd was a Dem staffer.



Tim Russert was a Dem staffer.



George Stephanoupolos was a senior Dem WH staffer.



Jen Psaki was a senior Dem WH staffer.



But, NBC hired a Republican??!!?!



😱 😱



It’s the end of the world. https://t.co/RTpQy4ElIv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 25, 2024

That's beyond laughable.

NBC should never get to host a GOP primary debate or townhall. GOP Senators/Congressmen should not go on Meet the Press. No NBC anchor should participate in a presidential debate.



What NBC is saying is if you’re for Trump, you don’t belong. Good. Let NBC be for Democrats only. https://t.co/V49RqhMzaa — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 26, 2024

And it's not just NBC News and MSNBC. Most of the national media is biased against conservatives and the right, including ABC News, CNN, PBS, NPR, and many of the major newspapers.

Oh, and we can't forget CBS News, whose former Evening News anchor was fired for pushing a bogus memo just days before the 2000 election (though that still hasn't prevented him from shamelessly and ironically lecturing about "truth" in journalism).

It couldn't be more obvious, especially now, that vibrant and thriving alternatives to the media's Democrat narrative peddlers poorly disguised as unbiased "journalists" are a must, and here at Twitchy (along with all our partners at Townhall Media) we work hard to hold the media and politicians accountable while also having some fun at the same time.

