If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are a MUST

Doug P.  |  8:00 PM on March 29, 2024
Townhall Media

If it wasn't already abundantly clear, this week's media news reconfirmed what we highlight regularly: Claims that there's an unbiased national news media usually come from biased "journalists" working on behalf of Democrats inside that very national news media. 

NBC News' hiring of former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel caused quite a triggering at that network, and if the mask wasn't already off fully before that, it certainly fell to the ground after. The defense of the anti-McDaniel sect at NBC and MSNBC included former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, who tried to spin it this way:

Just the other day, Senator Ted Cruz pointed out the kind of "journalists" who are at NBC News:

That's beyond laughable.

And it's not just NBC News and MSNBC. Most of the national media is biased against conservatives and the right, including ABC News, CNN, PBS, NPR, and many of the major newspapers. 

Oh, and we can't forget CBS News, whose former Evening News anchor was fired for pushing a bogus memo just days before the 2000 election (though that still hasn't prevented him from shamelessly and ironically lecturing about "truth" in journalism).  

It couldn't be more obvious, especially now, that vibrant and thriving alternatives to the media's Democrat narrative peddlers poorly disguised as unbiased "journalists" are a must, and here at Twitchy (along with all our partners at Townhall Media) we work hard to hold the media and politicians accountable while also having some fun at the same time. 

Please consider becoming a Twitchy VIP member to help us continue that mission and counter the propaganda the MSM churns out daily. Join now using promo code FAKENEWS to get 50 percent off your membership. Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and all the rest of the hack lefty media would really hate that, which will make it even more satisfying. 

Thank you!

