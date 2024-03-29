SERIOUSLY? CDC's 'Sobering Reality' About This Disturbing Trend Is Another Self-Awareness FAIL

Watching certain departments of the federal government along with many politicians refusing to connect obvious dots when it comes to various problems can be quite amazing.

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control has a post that's the Twitter version of the above hot dog meme, and it's something else:

A sobering reality: 📈 A new CDC report reveals a spike in alcohol-related deaths—up by 40,000 annually.



See what steps everyone can take to reverse this trend: https://t.co/tGECExfJhN #DrinkLess pic.twitter.com/bEGkrrbIip — CDC (@CDCgov) March 29, 2024

Are these people for real?

Oh wow CDC what happened between 2020 and 2021? How could this be?



Lockdowns, which you recommended and militantly supported. https://t.co/R3MSsdiSgu — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 29, 2024

You locked people in their homes, forced their loved ones to die alone, shut down their jobs, and then tried to get them fired for not taking your “vaccine.” And now you’re going to asked surprised that tens of thousands of people drank themselves to death? You did that.… https://t.co/c30ve9OSma — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 29, 2024

At no point in the CDC's story is an obvious factor mentioned. It starts this way:

Excessive alcohol use was responsible for about 178,000 deaths in the United States each year during 2020–2021, or 488 deaths per day. This was a 29% increase from 2016–2017, when there were an estimated 138,000 deaths per year.1 These estimates are from the CDC’s Alcohol-Related Disease Impact (ARDI) application. The ARDI application shows estimates of alcohol-attributable deaths and years of potential life lost from 58 conditions by age, sex, and state.

Remember when the CDC supported the closing of churches, parks, gyms, AlAnon meetings, beaches and schools (the latter at the behest of Randi Weingarten) while the liquor stores stayed open? Now they're baffled as to the rise in alcohol-related issues. It's just incredible.

Weird—I wonder why so many people started drinking too much around 2020-2021? https://t.co/A5hLyiCzc6 — Breathtaking Inanity (@breathtkinan) March 29, 2024

It's a total mystery!

Self-awareness is a lost art. https://t.co/1TKlysBvho — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) March 29, 2024

Especially in the government.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!