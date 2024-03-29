Keith Ellison Doubles Down on Stupid, Claims Modified Glocks Can Fire 1200 Rounds...
Career Change Coming? Taylor Lorenz Attends Adult Streaming Site Awards ... in a...
Elon Musk: Something Is Deeply Wrong With the Justice System
UH OH! 'California Elite' Finding Out They're NOT Off Limits to Effect of...
'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People...
BS Detected! DNC Desperate to Change the Subject After Yesterday's Optics Disaster for...
HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans...
Nothing to See Here, Just the FBI Showing Up at a Woman's Home...
Add THIS to Biden's LEGACY: Taliban Reinstates Policy of Stoning Women
Gavin Newsom's Brag About How Many Jobs Clinton, Obama and Biden 'Created' Gets...
LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes...
David Axelrod Agrees Biden's Celeb Shindig vs. Trump at Officer's Wake Was a...
Largest Crowd Biden Has EVER Had! LOL! Massive Pro-Palestine Group PROTESTS Outside Biden...
Breaking: 'Roots' Start Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87

SERIOUSLY? CDC's 'Sobering Reality' About This Disturbing Trend Is Another Self-Awareness FAIL

Doug P.  |  3:25 PM on March 29, 2024
Meme

Watching certain departments of the federal government along with many politicians refusing to connect obvious dots when it comes to various problems can be quite amazing. 

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control has a post that's the Twitter version of the above hot dog meme, and it's something else:

Are these people for real?

At no point in the CDC's story is an obvious factor mentioned. It starts this way:

Excessive alcohol use was responsible for about 178,000 deaths in the United States each year during 2020–2021, or 488 deaths per day. This was a 29% increase from 2016–2017, when there were an estimated 138,000 deaths per year.1 These estimates are from the CDC’s Alcohol-Related Disease Impact (ARDI) application. The ARDI application shows estimates of alcohol-attributable deaths and years of potential life lost from 58 conditions by age, sex, and state. 

Recommended

Keith Ellison Doubles Down on Stupid, Claims Modified Glocks Can Fire 1200 Rounds Per Minute
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Remember when the CDC supported the closing of churches, parks, gyms, AlAnon meetings, beaches and schools (the latter at the behest of Randi Weingarten) while the liquor stores stayed open? Now they're baffled as to the rise in alcohol-related issues. It's just incredible. 

It's a total mystery!

Especially in the government.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Ellison Doubles Down on Stupid, Claims Modified Glocks Can Fire 1200 Rounds Per Minute
Grateful Calvin
Career Change Coming? Taylor Lorenz Attends Adult Streaming Site Awards ... in a Mask, Obviously
Grateful Calvin
Elon Musk: Something Is Deeply Wrong With the Justice System
Amy Curtis
UH OH! 'California Elite' Finding Out They're NOT Off Limits to Effect of Dem Policies
Doug P.
'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People to be Colorblind
Sam J.
HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keith Ellison Doubles Down on Stupid, Claims Modified Glocks Can Fire 1200 Rounds Per Minute Grateful Calvin
Advertisement