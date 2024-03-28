Timing of Biden-Harris Campaign's Attempted Slam on Trump is a SHAMELESS Fail

One of the more laughable and baffling narratives we've been seeing is the Biden campaign's attempt to portray Donald Trump as the candidate who "hides in the basement." Team Joe hopes that nobody remembers the 2020 campaign or how often since taking office Biden's had nothing on his schedule and long weekends in Delaware (or at the homes of billionaire party donors).

Advertisement

Here's another such effort from @JoeBiden as well as the Biden campaign, but they picked yet another inappropriate day for this kind of thing:

I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election. pic.twitter.com/yGi2LvPkUH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2024

President Biden: Traveling across the country, visiting every major battleground state in 18 days



Trump: pic.twitter.com/0dEFtiSa40 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 28, 2024

Yeah Joe, there is a difference.

First off, Biden's people accusing Trump of hiding from the press and public is weapons-grade projection. But to do it today of all days is particularly shameless:

You tweeted this as Trump is attending a slain NYPD officer’s funeral and you are partying with Lizzo.



There’s a difference indeed. https://t.co/9e1V8ssZVH — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) March 28, 2024

The Biden campaign will rely on the mainstream media to ignore reality and go with the narrative they've been given, but that's really shameless (it'd also be embarrassing for them if they were capable of that emotion).

Trump is in NYC today attending the wake of slain police officer Jonathan Diller, you clowns. — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 28, 2024

But Biden's hanging out with rich celebs so maybe that's considered more "normal" in Democrat circles.

Maybe you should have posted this on a different day considering Trump is at the wake of an NYPD officer while Joe is at a fundraiser with Lizzo…. pic.twitter.com/13fQ6zU8AA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 28, 2024

This campaign account is a joke.



Trump is at a funeral right now for an NYPD officer that was murdered because of Biden’s policies. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) March 28, 2024

“Hide in basement” - they’re really doing this. What level of pathetic is this? https://t.co/1Hh4WV7c4J — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 28, 2024

The level of pathetic is EXTREME.

Trump is currently at the funeral of a NYC cop who was killed in the line of duty.



Biden is at a fundraiser with Lizzo… https://t.co/eJjmUdM1JO — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) March 28, 2024

Trump spoke outside a wake for the slain NYPD officer who was killed as a result of the Left's refusal to keep career criminals behind bars:

Former President Trump arrives at the wake for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller. pic.twitter.com/Yl8ah7emMm — CSPAN (@cspan) March 28, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump speaks at the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller pic.twitter.com/8ROlcoRvpW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the flight to NYC, Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't have even talked about that if she hadn't been forced to:

REPORTER: "You had mentioned that [Biden] spoke to Mayor Adams — I wonder if he'd spoken to the family of the officer?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I don't have any private communications to share at this time." pic.twitter.com/ABSB7OQ8Ah — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2024

Least surprising thing ever.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!