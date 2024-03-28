Timing of Biden-Harris Campaign's Attempted Slam on Trump is a SHAMELESS Fail

Righteous Anger Boils Over as NYPD Union Tells City Council NOT to Attend...
Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on March 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

One of the more laughable and baffling narratives we've been seeing is the Biden campaign's attempt to portray Donald Trump as the candidate who "hides in the basement." Team Joe hopes that nobody remembers the 2020 campaign or how often since taking office Biden's had nothing on his schedule and long weekends in Delaware (or at the homes of billionaire party donors).

Here's another such effort from @JoeBiden as well as the Biden campaign, but they picked yet another inappropriate day for this kind of thing:

Yeah Joe, there is a difference.

First off, Biden's people accusing Trump of hiding from the press and public is weapons-grade projection. But to do it today of all days is particularly shameless: 

The Biden campaign will rely on the mainstream media to ignore reality and go with the narrative they've been given, but that's really shameless (it'd also be embarrassing for them if they were capable of that emotion).

But Biden's hanging out with rich celebs so maybe that's considered more "normal" in Democrat circles.

The level of pathetic is EXTREME.

Trump spoke outside a wake for the slain NYPD officer who was killed as a result of the Left's refusal to keep career criminals behind bars:

Meanwhile, on the flight to NYC, Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't have even talked about that if she hadn't been forced to:

Least surprising thing ever.

*** 

