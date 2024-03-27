What Could Go Wrong? Israel Asked to Protect US Forces at Gaza Pier...
'Really Ugly' Poll for Biden Hints That When It Comes to Dem Desperation We've Seen NOTHING Yet

Doug P.  |  6:15 PM on March 27, 2024
Meme screenshot

A new Quinnipiac poll is out which yet again indicates that Biden's angry, finger-pointing lecturing State of the Union speech did nothing to give him any kind of a bump. Team Joe has a lot to overcome, especially now that they trail in all swing states: 

All we can be sure of is that the desperation and lies from the Biden campaign are going to somehow increase in the coming weeks and months: 

Biden continues to fall back in certain demographics which means the pandering will also be ramped up: 

What was most interesting -- and by "most interesting" we mean insanely baffling -- are the issues that concern voters categorized by party: 

Here's Girdusky's full post:

***

(Quinnipiac poll) what is the biggest issue facing the country? 

GOP:

Immigration (52%) 

Economy (27%) 

Preserving Democracy (5%) 

Indies: 

Immigration (23%) 

Economy (23%) 

Preserving Democracy (19%) 

Dems: Preserving Democracy (32%) 

Climate Change (11%) 

Gun Violence (11%)

***

What does "preserving democracy" mean? For most, it means "making sure Democrats don't lose any power."

Imagine how indoctrinated you have to be to see everything that's going on in the country and around the world and conclude that the biggest problem we face is "climate change." 

It's certainly quite telling.

Rest assured, instead of waking up and addressing the things people are really concerned about, the Biden campaign and Democrats (with help from the media of course) will spend the next few months gaslighting like crazy. How many voters that will work on remains to be seen.

*** 

