'Really Ugly' Poll for Biden Hints That When It Comes to Dem Desperation We've Seen NOTHING Yet

A new Quinnipiac poll is out which yet again indicates that Biden's angry, finger-pointing lecturing State of the Union speech did nothing to give him any kind of a bump. Team Joe has a lot to overcome, especially now that they trail in all swing states:

Really ugly numbers for Biden here. In this same poll, though, he leads Trump by three points nationally. If Biden can win this election, it will despite deep, widespread dissatisfaction with his job performance. https://t.co/1p9EDiik20 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 27, 2024

All we can be sure of is that the desperation and lies from the Biden campaign are going to somehow increase in the coming weeks and months:

Quinnipiac: President Biden Job Approval



Approve 37% [-3]

Disapprove 59% [+2]

Men: 27-70

Women: 47-50

White: 38-59

Black: 56-42

Hispanic: 32-64

18-34 y/o: 27-67

65+ y/o: 49-49

White college: 52-45

White no college: 28-68



[+/- vs February]

#19 (2.8/3.0) | 1,407 RV | 3/21-25 pic.twitter.com/nxH4NLUJmE — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 27, 2024

Biden continues to fall back in certain demographics which means the pandering will also be ramped up:

A 27-70 split among men. Only a 14-point-plus approval among Black voters. And 32-64 split among Hispanics. https://t.co/Bhmdx3vjmd — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 27, 2024

What was most interesting -- and by "most interesting" we mean insanely baffling -- are the issues that concern voters categorized by party:

(Quinnipiac poll) what is the biggest issue facing the country?



GOP:

Immigration (52%)

Economy (27%)

Preserving Democracy (5%)



Indies:

Immigration (23%)

Economy (23%)

Preserving Democracy (19%)



Dems:

Preserving Democracy (32%)

Climate Change (11%)

Gun Violence (11%) — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 27, 2024

Here's Girdusky's full post:

What does "preserving democracy" mean? For most, it means "making sure Democrats don't lose any power."

😂😂😂😂



They care so much about "preserving democracy," that they cheer and throw parties when their side tries to remove the frontrunner from the ballot. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 27, 2024

Can anyone define what “preserving democracy” even means? It’s such a politically contrived term it’s absolutely ridiculous. — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) March 27, 2024

Imagine how indoctrinated you have to be to see everything that's going on in the country and around the world and conclude that the biggest problem we face is "climate change."

Stay out of touch Dems 🫡 https://t.co/g4EroYcyIc — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 27, 2024

Democrats lead a sad life where the 2 biggest issues facing them are pure fantasy https://t.co/dHtbxbvFfR — Tyler (@T_Mane11) March 27, 2024

If this doesn’t tell you brainwashing isn’t real, nothing will. https://t.co/CXbdsNiRXP — Wallys Haircomb (@WallysHaircomb) March 27, 2024

It's certainly quite telling.

Says something about the democrats when immigration isn’t top of their problems 🥴🥴🥴🥴



Enjoy living in your third world cities in blue states https://t.co/KgVTcq4DaJ — Graham (@Graham_S1986) March 27, 2024

Rest assured, instead of waking up and addressing the things people are really concerned about, the Biden campaign and Democrats (with help from the media of course) will spend the next few months gaslighting like crazy. How many voters that will work on remains to be seen.

