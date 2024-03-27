Jordan Peterson vs Destiny, KJP's Ragequit
'Despicable': KJP Assigns Blame for Criminal With 21 Prior Arrests Killing NYC Police Officer

Doug P.  |  3:34 PM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In New York City this week a police officer named Jonathan Diller was shot and killed during a traffic stop:

A 31-year-old NYPD cop was shot and killed by a career criminal during a traffic stop in Queens on Monday evening in a “senseless act of violence,” officials and law enforcement sources said.

Officer Jonathan Diller, a married father of a 1-year-old boy, was shot in the stomach after police tried to remove the suspect, identified by sources as 34-year-old Guy Rivera, from the passenger seat of the car near 19-19 Mott Ave. in Far Rockaway, according to the NYPD and sources.

Diller, who had three years on the force, fell to the ground and screamed that he had been “hit” after the suspect opened fire, according to witness Deon Peters.

The man charged with killing Officer Diller has been arrested 21 times and yet was still back on the street. 

During today's White House briefing, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre not only failed to mention the name of the officer but blamed guns and "gun violence." 

"The man who shot Officer Diller has 21 prior arrests, including for first-degree robbery and selling drugs to an undercover police officer. He also was arrested on a gun charge just last year."

And yet the Biden White House sticks to the desired narrative no matter how disgusting. 

KJP's response is always going to be "we should pass more laws for the criminals we refuse to keep behind bars to totally ignore." It's insane.

The Left's "answer" to these things is never calling for an end to soft-on-crime policies that make tragedies like this more likely, but rather to infringe on the rights of law-abiding Americans.

*** 

