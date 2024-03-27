Biden Campaign Has Settled on Strategies to Combat Trump: PROJECTION (and More)
If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are...
NBC News Staff Reportedly Concerned They've Damaged Relationships With GOP Sources
Marco Rubio Shuts Up ABC’s Jon Karl After Saying Who Is to Blame...
The Racist Is YOU: Pastor Calls Those Who Object to DEI 'Racists', Gets...
Let People ENJOY Things! Rolling Stone Publishes List of 'Terrible' Films and X...
WUT? U.K. Government, As Part of Training Program, Lists Being 'Anti-Abortion' As a...
Gifford's Organization Tries to Pass Idiotically Redundant Gun Bill, Fails MISERABLY
Addlebrained Joe Biden Blames Trump for Ending Roe but Seems to Forget Who...
NYPD Officer Shot and Killed by Suspect Who Had 21 Prior Arrests
Judd Legum Reports on the Squatting Hysteria Going Around
Geraldo Rivera Proves His Head is Emptier Than Capone's Vault With Recent Post...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Called Out for Denying Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Transgender Lesbian Explains That 'Cis' Is Not a Slur

Guy Benson Revisits Brutal Media Takedown of Biden's BS in '88 After 'New, Easily Disprovable' Lie

Doug P.  |  12:28 PM on March 27, 2024
Sarah D.

Yesterday President Biden offered brief comments following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore before shuffling away without answering questions. Biden's comment about his experiences going across the bridge did raise some eyebrows though: 

Advertisement

Nobody has choo-choo trains on their mind more often than Biden!

Townhall's Guy Benson thought the above comments from Biden presented the perfect opportunity for a reminder that Biden's been lying (which the media now calls "spinning a yard" when a Dem like Biden does it) for decades and the media used to very publicly call him out for it:

It's just a stutter! This is a doozy of a flashback:

Little did those in the media at the time know that excessive lying wouldn't end up being a dealbreaker for Biden's presidential aspirations many, many years later. 

Recommended

The Racist Is YOU: Pastor Calls Those Who Object to DEI 'Racists', Gets SMACKED DOWN Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The recent flap at NBC News has proven that yet again.

Perhaps Biden was lucky back then because his lies were somewhat overshadowed by a different candidate's political misstep:

Classic!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Racist Is YOU: Pastor Calls Those Who Object to DEI 'Racists', Gets SMACKED DOWN Instead
Amy Curtis
NBC News Staff Reportedly Concerned They've Damaged Relationships With GOP Sources
Doug P.
If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are a MUST
Doug P.
Let People ENJOY Things! Rolling Stone Publishes List of 'Terrible' Films and X Users Are NOT Having It
Laura W.
Gifford's Organization Tries to Pass Idiotically Redundant Gun Bill, Fails MISERABLY
Laura W.
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Racist Is YOU: Pastor Calls Those Who Object to DEI 'Racists', Gets SMACKED DOWN Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement