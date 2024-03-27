Guy Benson Revisits Brutal Media Takedown of Biden's BS in '88 After 'New, Easily Disprovable' Lie

Yesterday President Biden offered brief comments following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore before shuffling away without answering questions. Biden's comment about his experiences going across the bridge did raise some eyebrows though:

Biden claims to have taken the TRAIN over the Francis Scott Key bridge!

Says he has been over the bridge "many many times commuting from the state of Delaware either by train or by car."



The bridge had only four lanes of traffic and no rail lines. pic.twitter.com/sB6Odzsr7i — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 26, 2024

Nobody has choo-choo trains on their mind more often than Biden!

Townhall's Guy Benson thought the above comments from Biden presented the perfect opportunity for a reminder that Biden's been lying (which the media now calls "spinning a yard" when a Dem like Biden does it) for decades and the media used to very publicly call him out for it:

revisiting this, given his new, easily-disprovable bridge lie https://t.co/8kcozc92ae — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 27, 2024

It's just a stutter! This is a doozy of a flashback:

Stumbled across this montage from the doomed Biden ‘88 campaign and I’m crying at the McLaughlin Group reactions at the end. pic.twitter.com/A9etqn8J4H — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) May 23, 2022

Little did those in the media at the time know that excessive lying wouldn't end up being a dealbreaker for Biden's presidential aspirations many, many years later.

Also, that is when most legacy media were honest. Sadly they are now an arm of the Democratic Party. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 27, 2024

The recent flap at NBC News has proven that yet again.

How has he gotten as far as he has? Our government has been rotten to the core for a very, very long time — jakijean213 (@jakijean213) March 27, 2024

Perhaps Biden was lucky back then because his lies were somewhat overshadowed by a different candidate's political misstep:

Only thing I remember about 1988. pic.twitter.com/MunFmuZvFr — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 23, 2022

Classic!

***

