MSNBC Guest's Meltdown Over Trump News Offers Possible Preview of Coming Election Night Attractions

Doug P.  |  2:06 PM on March 25, 2024
Meme

Earlier today a New York Appeals court cut the bond amount Donald Trump had to pay, lowering it by more than half

A New York Appeals court handed Trump at least a half-victory on Monday just hours before the deadline by which the former president and presumptive 2024 nominee needed to post a $454 million bond.

In a somewhat surprising ruling, the judge slashed the bond amount to a still-staggering $175 million and extended the deadline for Trump to come up with the money and post the bond by ten days. 

Trump said he paid the bond in cash today, and had some other choice words about all the election interference and the timing of it all: 

Ex-prosecutor Tristan Snell, who also has a book about Trump to sell, was aghast and laughably said the legal system is giving the presumptive Republican nominee special treatment: 

Trump's getting special treatment? The only "special treatment" Trump is getting is this this wouldn't be happening to anybody else who isn't a Republican opponent of Joe Biden.

Snell's invited on MSNBC because he says exactly what they want to hear, but if this is a preview of coming attractions, count us in:

Just imagine!

*** 

