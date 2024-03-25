MSNBC Guest's Meltdown Over Trump News Offers Possible Preview of Coming Election Night Attractions

Earlier today a New York Appeals court cut the bond amount Donald Trump had to pay, lowering it by more than half:

A New York Appeals court handed Trump at least a half-victory on Monday just hours before the deadline by which the former president and presumptive 2024 nominee needed to post a $454 million bond. In a somewhat surprising ruling, the judge slashed the bond amount to a still-staggering $175 million and extended the deadline for Trump to come up with the money and post the bond by ten days.

Advertisement

Trump said he paid the bond in cash today, and had some other choice words about all the election interference and the timing of it all:

TRUMP: "This is all weaponization of DOJ and FBI...it's illegal what they're doing, it's criminal what they're doing, and it's never bene done before." pic.twitter.com/XjoOdWQvUx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2024

TRUMP: "If I were doing poorly, this wouldn't be happening, none of these trial would've been happening. If I wasn't running, they wouldn't be happening." pic.twitter.com/73JxmfAdE0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2024

Ex-prosecutor Tristan Snell, who also has a book about Trump to sell, was aghast and laughably said the legal system is giving the presumptive Republican nominee special treatment:

MSNBC guest has an on air meltdown over Trump’s bond being reduced. Can you imagine election night if Trump wins? I’m giddy just thinking about how amazing it will be: pic.twitter.com/YbSRY8Xpyl — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 25, 2024

Trump's getting special treatment? The only "special treatment" Trump is getting is this this wouldn't be happening to anybody else who isn't a Republican opponent of Joe Biden.

Tristen Snell is an OG resistance grifter. It’s wild how networks continuously go to him for legal takes. https://t.co/gCHoe3HJRP — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) March 25, 2024

Snell's invited on MSNBC because he says exactly what they want to hear, but if this is a preview of coming attractions, count us in:

Damn, I can’t wait for Election Night…. The meltdowns from lefties are going to be glorious. 😁😁😁 — Misty G. (@MisSparkleQueen) March 25, 2024

Just imagine!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!