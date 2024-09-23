Elon Musk Just Might Be Making Gen X's Childhood Imaginings Reality

New York: Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Ready to Take on Israel and the American...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on September 23, 2024
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

If you grew up in the '70s and '80s, you recognize the image below of Lt. Geordi LaForge and his visor, which allowed the young man who was born blind to see, as portrayed by LeVar Burton in Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Between quests to get us back to the moon and Mars, teaching rockets how to sit, Nueralink, and now this, Elon Musk seems to be on a one-man crusade to make Gen X's childhood fantasies a reality.

We couldn't agree more!

All the things we watched growing up on TV are slowly becoming a reality, mainly in part thanks to this one man, and all of X is here for it, quite literally again, because of him. Who didn't want a self-driving car after watching Knight Rider? 

Who hasn't dreamed about the day humanity went to space for real? 

Now, paralyzed people may be able to start interacting with their environment, and blind people may soon be able to see. Nueralink is in the human testing phase, and the device featured here is in the primate testing phase.

This is just amazing.

This writer imagines there would be hundreds of willing test subjects should the opportunity present itself.

Jackie does have a good point; some of his ideas seem scary, but that is probably because we cannot see things the way he does. 

Of course, people found ways to make jokes, and why wouldn't we share a few of those?

Bahahahaaha, poor Zuckernerd.

Aw, come on, sarge, he's an engineer, not a miracle worker! 

This is where we leave you, dear reader. Whether you love Elon, hate him, or fall somewhere in between, you must admit he has done some fantastic things.

