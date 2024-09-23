Elon Musk Just Might Be Making Gen X's Childhood Imaginings Reality

If you grew up in the '70s and '80s, you recognize the image below of Lt. Geordi LaForge and his visor, which allowed the young man who was born blind to see, as portrayed by LeVar Burton in Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Advertisement

The Blindsight device from Neuralink will enable even those who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve to see.



Provided the visual cortex is intact, it will even enable those who have been blind from birth to see for the first time.



To set expectations correctly, the vision… https://t.co/MYLHNcPrw6 pic.twitter.com/RAenDpd3fx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2024

Between quests to get us back to the moon and Mars, teaching rockets how to sit, Nueralink, and now this, Elon Musk seems to be on a one-man crusade to make Gen X's childhood fantasies a reality.

This is incredible! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 17, 2024

We couldn't agree more!

These are definitely exciting times to be alive.



It will also be great to see when the Neurallink can be used to enable spinal cord injured people to walk again. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 17, 2024

All the things we watched growing up on TV are slowly becoming a reality, mainly in part thanks to this one man, and all of X is here for it, quite literally again, because of him. Who didn't want a self-driving car after watching Knight Rider?

Who hasn't dreamed about the day humanity went to space for real?

The first human Neuralink patient, who is paralysed, controlling a computer and playing chess just by thinking. pic.twitter.com/YCcJr2pWHc — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) September 17, 2024

Now, paralyzed people may be able to start interacting with their environment, and blind people may soon be able to see. Nueralink is in the human testing phase, and the device featured here is in the primate testing phase.

Elon Musk has confirmed that Blindsight Implant to restore Eyesight is already working in Monkeys.pic.twitter.com/kYts05MBOW — Laughing Legends (@LaughingLegend0) September 18, 2024

This is just amazing.

Speaking as someone who's left optic nerve was severed over 40 years ago, this intrigues me. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 17, 2024

This writer imagines there would be hundreds of willing test subjects should the opportunity present itself.

You’ll often hear secular atheists refer to themselves as humanists, but Elon Musk is a true humanist.



He wants to see humans build, explore, thrive, be born in greater numbers, & be healthier.



I’m not sure what I think of some of his ideas, but you have to admire his vision. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) September 17, 2024

Advertisement

Jackie does have a good point; some of his ideas seem scary, but that is probably because we cannot see things the way he does.

Of course, people found ways to make jokes, and why wouldn't we share a few of those?

that's awesome I wonder if they'll be able to see when someone fartspic.twitter.com/IDA8JwGKFa — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) September 17, 2024

Can Neuralink help this guy become more human ? pic.twitter.com/UvYUo3KCAy — Sceptre of Reason (@Spectrumofreas1) September 17, 2024

Bahahahaaha, poor Zuckernerd.

Pfff...

If ya really wanna impress me, create a Neuralink device that'll fix a Leftard's brain. — 🇺🇸SGT_Decker 🇺🇸 (@SGT_Decker) September 18, 2024

Aw, come on, sarge, he's an engineer, not a miracle worker!

This is where we leave you, dear reader. Whether you love Elon, hate him, or fall somewhere in between, you must admit he has done some fantastic things.