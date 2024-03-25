Fla. Sheriff's Home Security Advice Is STILL Guaranteed to Trigger Criminal-Coddling Lefties

Seeing so many stories about law-abiding Americans being held criminally accountable for merely defending themselves can be extremely maddening, frustrating and downright depressing. However, occasionally it's nice to get a reminder that, in some places, common sense is still in play.

Advertisement

In many areas around the country, home invasions are on the rise, and because of that a video from 2022 is making the rounds again (pun partially intended) showing Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson explaining how to deal with people who break into your home.

This is worth a second look:

Florida has a different approach:



"If someone is breaking into your house, you're more than welcome to shoot. We prefer you to do that, actually." pic.twitter.com/eAL3DGcfpV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2024

Well, there it is! Yet another reminder that Florida's really got their stuff together. Combine that with the effort to save taxpayers money and it's solid advice all around.

So glad that Florida is getting due respect again. https://t.co/UkZkAomYZR — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) March 24, 2024

Promote the hell out of this guy https://t.co/gRpml5bNUb — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 24, 2024

Maybe a Homeland Security position could be in his future (not with Biden in office though).

With open borders… Protect your families! https://t.co/dV0RTxXD3o — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 24, 2024

And make no mistake that the Left would like your own home to be an "open border" as well.

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2024

Florida is based. pic.twitter.com/m3ivjtTAQB — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) March 24, 2024

In blue cities, the progressive/Marxist DAs blame the victims.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!