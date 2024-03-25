SHOCKER! Calif. Minimum Wage Already Having the 'Entirely Predictable Outcome'
Slapped DOWN! NY Court of Appeals Gives Trump a Win, Hands Big LOSS...
HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About...
WTAF?! Eric Swalwell's Pic of His Kid's Bedroom Door Has People 'Joking' About...
Rep. Tim Burchett Shreds 'Uniparty' Plan to 'Wreck Every Dadgum Thing'
Mollie Hemingway Takes 'Dangerous Propagandist' Chuck Todd APART for Whining About NBC Hir...
Reporter Who Helped Suppress Hunter Biden Laptop Story Hosts Segment on 'Misinformation' T...
Parkland Father Calls Down the THUNDER on Kamala Harris for Using His Daughter...
Ted Cruz Perfectly Sums Up Journos' Selective Triggering Over NBC News' Hiring of...
French Senate Report Calls 'Gender-Affirming Care' the Greatest Ethical Scandal in Medical...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Christ Is King
'Stop Lying About It': TN Democrat Gets Ratio'd Into Next Week Over Post...
That Means Nothing. Top 5 Hakeem Jeffries Political Posts That Mean Absolutely Nothing

Fla. Sheriff's Home Security Advice Is STILL Guaranteed to Trigger Criminal-Coddling Lefties

Doug P.  |  11:20 AM on March 25, 2024
Meme

Seeing so many stories about law-abiding Americans being held criminally accountable for merely defending themselves can be extremely maddening, frustrating and downright depressing. However, occasionally it's nice to get a reminder that, in some places, common sense is still in play.

Advertisement

In many areas around the country, home invasions are on the rise, and because of that a video from 2022 is making the rounds again (pun partially intended) showing Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson explaining how to deal with people who break into your home. 

This is worth a second look:

Well, there it is! Yet another reminder that Florida's really got their stuff together. Combine that with the effort to save taxpayers money and it's solid advice all around. 

Maybe a Homeland Security position could be in his future (not with Biden in office though).

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And make no mistake that the Left would like your own home to be an "open border" as well.

In blue cities, the progressive/Marxist DAs blame the victims.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Slapped DOWN! NY Court of Appeals Gives Trump a Win, Hands Big LOSS to Letitia James and Judge Engoron
Sam J.
HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About Preachy Females on the Left
Sam J.
WTAF?! Eric Swalwell's Pic of His Kid's Bedroom Door Has People 'Joking' About Child Protective Services
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Takes 'Dangerous Propagandist' Chuck Todd APART for Whining About NBC Hiring Republicans
Sam J.
French Senate Report Calls 'Gender-Affirming Care' the Greatest Ethical Scandal in Medical History
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement