'Entirely Unconstitutional'! DOJ's Red Flag Announcement on Guns Sets Off #2A Red Flags

Doug P.  |  10:45 AM on March 23, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

With people streaming into the country illegally by the millions since Biden took office (often with tragic consequences for Americans), this administration is determined to keep its focus on infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding American citizens. Here's the latest example: 

Does the "National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center" sound Orwellian enough?

The Justice Department launched the National Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center (the Center) which  will provide training and technical assistance to law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service and social service providers, community organizations, and behavioral health professionals responsible for implementing laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves or others.

“The launch of the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center will provide our partners across the country with valuable resources to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The establishment of the Center is the latest example of the Justice Department’s work to use every tool provided by the landmark Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to protect communities from gun violence.”

Rep. Thomas Massie is among those sounding the alarm over this "federal red flag center":

Amy Klobuchar Says 'You're Welcome' for Huge Spending Bill the Senate Passed at 2 in the Morning
Doug P.
The Biden White House doesn't seem to care about congressional authorization.

"Entirely unconstitutional" is emblazoned on the Biden administration's family crest.

The Justice Department is already getting some tips:

Look into that, Justice Department!

We're guessing "just Americans" is the correct answer.

