'Entirely Unconstitutional'! DOJ's Red Flag Announcement on Guns Sets Off #2A Red Flags

With people streaming into the country illegally by the millions since Biden took office (often with tragic consequences for Americans), this administration is determined to keep its focus on infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding American citizens. Here's the latest example:

Justice Department Launches the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center



🔗: https://t.co/xH1deJu4SB pic.twitter.com/zUj0woxwrf — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) March 23, 2024

Does the "National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center" sound Orwellian enough?

The Justice Department launched the National Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center (the Center) which will provide training and technical assistance to law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service and social service providers, community organizations, and behavioral health professionals responsible for implementing laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves or others. “The launch of the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center will provide our partners across the country with valuable resources to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The establishment of the Center is the latest example of the Justice Department’s work to use every tool provided by the landmark Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to protect communities from gun violence.”

Rep. Thomas Massie is among those sounding the alarm over this "federal red flag center":

What the hell is this evil?

A Federal Red Flag center;

We did not authorize this.

Announced, of course, just hours after the omnibus passes. https://t.co/IkuK0aTeV8 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 23, 2024

The Biden White House doesn't seem to care about congressional authorization.

This is an entirely unconstitutional innovation https://t.co/vD3lQup08K — Phil Labonte, Talent Terrorist (@philthatremains) March 23, 2024

"Entirely unconstitutional" is emblazoned on the Biden administration's family crest.

No constitutional authority. No oversight. Created and run by bureaucrats who you didn’t hire, you can’t fire, and who don’t think they work for you. https://t.co/e0gPvJyrE5 — Mayor John Huffman (@JohnRHuffman) March 23, 2024

The Gestapo is growing.



Are you understanding what is happening? Its going to get worse. https://t.co/g545wjZtTK — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 23, 2024

Merrick Garland just announced a massive Red Flag Operation that the DOJ will be running by using EVERY spy tool the US government has in order to violate American’s Second Amendment!!



This comes right after Johnson fully funded Biden’s weaponized DOJ! https://t.co/tScHgTbcy8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 23, 2024

Another weapon of the DOJ pointed at the American people. Not to protect them but to harass & harm them! https://t.co/GQYWSbSAqN — Jerrod Sessler for Congress '24 🇺🇸 (@Sessler) March 23, 2024

The Justice Department is already getting some tips:

Report yourself.https://t.co/cxzxDu4mWw — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 23, 2024

I’d like to report the FBI. https://t.co/AALKQDNbhd — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 23, 2024

Look into that, Justice Department!

Will this apply to illegal aliens as well or just Americans? — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) March 23, 2024

We're guessing "just Americans" is the correct answer.

***

