Ivy League Is a Good Stripper Name, We Guess? Princeton Offers Erotic Dance As Part of Gender Degree

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 26, 2024
Twitchy

President Joe Biden forgave billions in student loan debt, calling it an issue of fairness to help people who are struggling to make ends meet. Despite courts ruling against him (so much for 'no one is above the law' huh?), Biden went ahead with the plan.

So we'd like to remind you that this is the sort of stuff plumbers, electricians, and other Americans -- including those who paid their loans back -- are footing the bill for:

More from The New York Post:

Princeton University’s Gender and Sexuality Studies (GSS) program will offer classes on topics like “sex work” and “queer spaces” during its upcoming spring semester, incorporating topics like “erotic dance,” “pornography” and more, according to the university’s online course listing.

The Ivy League institution will offer five total courses that contain the word “queer” in their course descriptions, according to a Campus Reform report published Tuesday, including “Love: Anthropological Explorations,” “Queer Spaces in the World,” “Power, Profit and Pleasure: Sex Workers and Sex Work,” “Disability and the Politics of Life,” and “The Poetics of Memory: Fragility and Liberation.”

The university’s course dedicated to sex work appears to focus on the stigmatization and controversies surrounding the topic as well as power dynamics and societal expectations.

If you waste money to get a degree in Gender and Sexuality Studies at Princeton -- you deserve to be in debt for the rest of your life.

Oh, but your tax dollars will.

$84k a year to learn erotic dance.

Harsh, but fair.

Because we don't do that around here.

Remember when a degree from Princeton meant something?

Not $336,000 in debt. That's where.

Major reform is needed.

Smart.

No, it's not.

We do.

In the name of 'fairness', of course.

