Ivy League Is a Good Stripper Name, We Guess? Princeton Offers Erotic Dance As Part of Gender Degree

President Joe Biden forgave billions in student loan debt, calling it an issue of fairness to help people who are struggling to make ends meet. Despite courts ruling against him (so much for 'no one is above the law' huh?), Biden went ahead with the plan.

Advertisement

So we'd like to remind you that this is the sort of stuff plumbers, electricians, and other Americans -- including those who paid their loans back -- are footing the bill for:

More from The New York Post:

Princeton University’s Gender and Sexuality Studies (GSS) program will offer classes on topics like “sex work” and “queer spaces” during its upcoming spring semester, incorporating topics like “erotic dance,” “pornography” and more, according to the university’s online course listing. The Ivy League institution will offer five total courses that contain the word “queer” in their course descriptions, according to a Campus Reform report published Tuesday, including “Love: Anthropological Explorations,” “Queer Spaces in the World,” “Power, Profit and Pleasure: Sex Workers and Sex Work,” “Disability and the Politics of Life,” and “The Poetics of Memory: Fragility and Liberation.” The university’s course dedicated to sex work appears to focus on the stigmatization and controversies surrounding the topic as well as power dynamics and societal expectations.

If you waste money to get a degree in Gender and Sexuality Studies at Princeton -- you deserve to be in debt for the rest of your life.

I'm not paying for that! — ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) December 26, 2024

Oh, but your tax dollars will.

Princeton is about average for Ivy League costs: $84,000 a year

I wonder if the parents still think they get their money's worth.

Witherspoon Grill has nice food, so tuition isn't all wasted.https://t.co/Pj8rnNYQx8 — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) December 26, 2024

$84k a year to learn erotic dance.

Libs love sex work until a conservative bangs a hooker. — The Stealer and 37 others (@CHI2COL) December 26, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

We have had posts in the past hour that suggested:

-J Edgar Hoover was a hero

-Jesus was not Jewish

-The Maccabees invaded Greece



Could we try to teach ACTUAL history folks?? — AD Tippet (@BelAves) December 26, 2024

Because we don't do that around here.

“I’m getting my PhD.”

“Cool. Where?”

“At Princeton!!”

“Wow! Cool! In what subject?!”

“Prostitution.”

“Okay, well, I just forgot, I gotta get home. Gotta get up early tomorrow. See ya! ::runs out of bar::” — Matt (@MLBactuary) December 26, 2024

Remember when a degree from Princeton meant something?

So inclusive! You can attend Princeton and still end up a sex worker. Imagine where they’d be if they hadn’t attended Princeton. — SkoolTeecher (@skoolteecher1) December 26, 2024

Advertisement

Not $336,000 in debt. That's where.

It's taking a while for this to sink in. College is a scam.https://t.co/2CDVBCGHF0 — Jay Pope (@jaycpope76) December 26, 2024

Major reform is needed.

And that's why I'm glad I didn't take their scholarship https://t.co/glDfWLeYI4 — shaun (@immcoolguy) December 26, 2024

Smart.

Cut off all federal funding for any institution that does this. This is not “education” https://t.co/2rSZM1hCCE — Deborah Stramaglio (@UltraMAGADebi) December 26, 2024

No, it's not.

We do.

The same group who wants your tax money to pay off their student loans https://t.co/XudpumUxzu — General Galt (@JohnG_UwU) December 26, 2024

In the name of 'fairness', of course.