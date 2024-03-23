Judgment-Free Zone? Things Keep Getting Worse for Planet Fitness After Locker Room Policy...
What a Coincidence! DOJ Moves to Drop Lawsuit After CEO Donated Big $$$...
Least Surprising News EVER: NY AG Letitia James Is Exposed As a MAJOR...
'Entirely Unconstitutional'! DOJ's Red Flag Announcement on Guns Sets Off #2A Red Flags
You Don't Know What You've Got Til It's Gone: Joni Mitchell Returns to...
Amy Klobuchar Says 'You're Welcome' for Huge Spending Bill the Senate Passed at...
'Unbelievable'! Here's the Sign That's Been Put Up at TX Border Area Overrun...
Laughs in Gen X: TikTok 'Nuclear Disarmament Consultant' Shares Unicorn Dreams of a...
So He WAS the Leaker: Justice Breyer Tells Meet the Press He Hoped...
Joe Manchin Throws MAJOR Wrench Into Biden's Judicial Nominee Process
Priorities: $1.2 TRILLION Spending Bill Funds LGBTQ Group That Pushes Teens to Transition
KJP Blames Illegal Immigrant Mob on Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Pathetic! Senator Chris Murphy Dirty Deletes After Complaining He Was Bumped for Royal...
John Fetterman Throws MAJOR Shade on Disgraced Senator Bob Menendez in Five Hilarious...

Brian Stelter Boosts Atlantic's Attempt to Help WH Spin 'Bidenomics' Mess and NOBODY'S Buying It

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on March 23, 2024
Screenshotted meme

When it comes to the economy (and pretty much everything else) the Biden White House's strategy is fairly straightforward: Gaslight like crazy about how great everything's going. 

Advertisement

The problem is that nobody, outside of the most loyal Biden base, is buying the BS they're selling. The Real Clear Politics polling average on the economy shows that Biden has about 40 percent approval on that issue, which still seems high. 

But Team Biden can certainly still thank a large segment of the media that's still working hard to try and put frosting on a giant pile of manure and pass it off as a birthday cake. 

Here's today's example:

That spin looks like it might have been emailed directly from the White House comms office (and probably was).

As the saying goes, "you can lie to people about a lot of things but not about how much money they have." But obviously they keep trying anyway.

Recommended

Judgment-Free Zone? Things Keep Getting Worse for Planet Fitness After Locker Room Policy Fallout
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is beyond parody:

That shameless spin is worthy of both a "point and laugh" and a "frog of shame":

Just imagine how bad the gaslighting will be in a few months when they're even more desperate.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judgment-Free Zone? Things Keep Getting Worse for Planet Fitness After Locker Room Policy Fallout
Amy Curtis
Least Surprising News EVER: NY AG Letitia James Is Exposed As a MAJOR HYPOCRITE
Amy Curtis
'Entirely Unconstitutional'! DOJ's Red Flag Announcement on Guns Sets Off #2A Red Flags
Doug P.
You Don't Know What You've Got Til It's Gone: Joni Mitchell Returns to Spotify After Joe Rogan Boycott
Amy Curtis
'Unbelievable'! Here's the Sign That's Been Put Up at TX Border Area Overrun by Illegals
Doug P.
So He WAS the Leaker: Justice Breyer Tells Meet the Press He Hoped for 'Compromise' on Dobbs Ruling
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judgment-Free Zone? Things Keep Getting Worse for Planet Fitness After Locker Room Policy Fallout Amy Curtis
Advertisement