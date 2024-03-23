Brian Stelter Boosts Atlantic's Attempt to Help WH Spin 'Bidenomics' Mess and NOBODY'S Buying It

When it comes to the economy (and pretty much everything else) the Biden White House's strategy is fairly straightforward: Gaslight like crazy about how great everything's going.

The problem is that nobody, outside of the most loyal Biden base, is buying the BS they're selling. The Real Clear Politics polling average on the economy shows that Biden has about 40 percent approval on that issue, which still seems high.

But Team Biden can certainly still thank a large segment of the media that's still working hard to try and put frosting on a giant pile of manure and pass it off as a birthday cake.

Here's today's example:

That spin looks like it might have been emailed directly from the White House comms office (and probably was).

Funny how grief would evaporate if people weren’t working multiple jobs in order to pay 6% mortgages, rents that have increased beyond inflation or groceries that have become unaffordable.



Only bubble dwellers believe this garbage. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 23, 2024

You realize how insulting it is to normal Americans to elite-explain to them that they aren’t actually mad at prices being 20% higher and mortgage rates nearly tripling, right? https://t.co/ZuuQm76LCb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 23, 2024

As the saying goes, "you can lie to people about a lot of things but not about how much money they have." But obviously they keep trying anyway.

Solid example of how little some media commentators think of us and our experiences. The detachment and dodging of responsibility is just… perfecto! 🧑‍🍳 💋 https://t.co/5QyUh932Mr — Bill Zeiser (@BillZeiser) March 23, 2024

New York elitists think they know what average Americans are angry about. https://t.co/ZR715cXiTE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 23, 2024

It’s actually the economy. It’s actually the invasion. It’s actually the corruption. https://t.co/vAOYsJLoZt — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) March 23, 2024

This is beyond parody:

That shameless spin is worthy of both a "point and laugh" and a "frog of shame":

Just imagine how bad the gaslighting will be in a few months when they're even more desperate.

