Biden WH's O-Care Propaganda Video Featuring Obama and Pelosi Makes BS Detectors Explode

Doug P.  |  2:35 PM on March 23, 2024
Meme

Today many Democrats, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, are marking the anniversary of the most ironic and deceptively titled piece of legislation until the Inflation Reduction Act, and that's the Affordable Care Act.

Obama's notorious "if you like your plan you can keep it" promise even earned a "Lie of the Year" distinction from the normally Dem-friendly Politifact a few years ago because the law precipitated millions of people losing their existing plans. 

As usual with Obama, BS has been detected.

The White House also has a video out also marking the occasion featuring Joe "big effin' deal" Biden, Barack "if you like your plan you can keep it" Obama and Nancy "we have to pass it to find out what's in it" Pelosi.

Take a look at this 11-second clip, which has so many cuts it looks like the White House hired the person who edited the fight scenes in Liam Neeson's "Taken" movies:

So much BS! And we can't help but wonder how long it took for the White House to put the entire video together.

Just imagine the outtakes from Biden.

The questions were scripted, and the answers were even more scripted:

And of course they had to include some lies about Biden's opponent Donald Trump:

Trump never told people to inject bleach, but if the Left's still in the mood to mock somebody, Biden did once advise people to "fire the shotgun through the door."

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

