WaPo Reports Biden's Stutter Has Surged Into the Presidential Campaign Because Bully Trump Mocks It

Doug P.  |  11:10 AM on March 21, 2024
Meme screenshot

With President Biden's reelection chances looking a little more bleak as he trails Donald Trump in most swing states, at least the Democrats know they'll be able to count on the media to do their part to spin what people have witnessed these last three-plus years. Biden's challenger, Donald Trump, posted this video on social media recently:

According to a new Washington Post story, the above is just another example of Trump trying to mock Biden's "stutter":

Well, there it is:

It's strange because recently we've seen videos of Biden back in the 1980s speaking just fine without a "stutter" in sight. 

Is it just us, or did Biden not used to have what they now call a "life-long stutter"? D

The Biden campaign will appreciate that!

Another hack-tastic job of water-carrying from the WaPo!

The media calls that a "stutter" now because that's how the DNC told them to spin what we've all been witnessing.

Related:

'It's Just a Stutter': Ian McKelvey Posts Brutal, Receipt-Filled Thread Showing Biden's Mental Decline

