WaPo Reports Biden's Stutter Has Surged Into the Presidential Campaign Because Bully Trump Mocks It

With President Biden's reelection chances looking a little more bleak as he trails Donald Trump in most swing states, at least the Democrats know they'll be able to count on the media to do their part to spin what people have witnessed these last three-plus years. Biden's challenger, Donald Trump, posted this video on social media recently:

Advertisement

President Trump posts a 5-minute clip of Joe Biden's brain malfunctioning. pic.twitter.com/KtqApOqImZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 21, 2024

According to a new Washington Post story, the above is just another example of Trump trying to mock Biden's "stutter":

Things are gonna get so much more stupid in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/FCcpVmA6po — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 21, 2024

Well, there it is:

The election may ultimately be decided by the economy and immigration, abortion and democracy. But the early phase has also been marked by a discussion, in ways both crass and subtle, of a far more personal topic — President Biden’s stutter. My latest: https://t.co/PkjkEq0xCG — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 21, 2024

It's strange because recently we've seen videos of Biden back in the 1980s speaking just fine without a "stutter" in sight.

Stutter? Sure, sure. He's been in public office for 50 years and there are great gobs of video of him speaking which magically omitted his stutter until circa 2020.



::wanking motion:: — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 21, 2024

Is it just us, or did Biden not used to have what they now call a "life-long stutter"? D

I have been watching Joe Biden most of his career and he has never had a stutter. I cannot decide who is worse: him or you pathetic hacks. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 21, 2024

Biden forgets when his son died and wears hovercrafts for shoes because he has a speech impediment. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2024

The Biden campaign will appreciate that!

Another hack-tastic job of water-carrying from the WaPo!

When you're trying to impress the @RuthlessPodcast #HackMadness Selection Committee to get a higher seed. https://t.co/0Ko5YLtF1j — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 21, 2024

Take this clip for example, there’s no stutter. It’s just slurring words and incoherent mumbling https://t.co/34EDF4dOZs pic.twitter.com/OCr0BApRGR — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 21, 2024

Advertisement

That's pretty amazing, considering he doesn't have one. What he does have is middle- to late-stage dementia. https://t.co/eS3KLGNyKk — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 21, 2024

The media calls that a "stutter" now because that's how the DNC told them to spin what we've all been witnessing.

***

Related:

'It's Just a Stutter': Ian McKelvey Posts Brutal, Receipt-Filled Thread Showing Biden's Mental Decline

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!