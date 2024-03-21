Updated Swing State Polls Show Biden's Ramped Up Gaslighting Effort Is Backfiring BIG TIME

It's time again to check in with how Biden's rage-filled campaign speech poorly disguised as a State of the Union address helped the president's reelection campaign in the polls.

Long story short: It didn't, and Biden still trails Trump in several swing states:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: Emerson/The Hill (with leaners)



GEORGIA

🟥 Trump 52% (+4)

🟦 Biden 48%

PENNSYLVANIA

🟥 Trump 52% (+4)

🟦 Biden 48%

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump 52% (+4)

🟦 Biden 48%

ARIZONA

🟥 Trump 52% (+4)

🟦 Biden 48%

NEVADA

🟥 Trump 51% (+2)

🟦 Biden 49%

MICHIGAN

🟥 Trump… pic.twitter.com/gMiN3S0EO3 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 21, 2024

You might say that if the election were to be held today it would be a bloodbath for the Democrats.

Trump is leading in all six swing states. There was no state of the union bounce for Joe Biden. So what changes the polling now? I think people have made up their minds already and not much is going to change. https://t.co/8BPOoONj0A — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 21, 2024

Here's the full-swing state list:

Guess what the desperation will mean for Biden's "strategy" (in addition to gaslighting about how great everything is going). You guessed it: Printing more money to try and buy votes:

BREAKING: The Biden-Harris Administration is announcing $5.8 billion in additional student loan debt relief for 77,700 borrowers - the result of fixes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.https://t.co/Bcg6EWoDEn pic.twitter.com/vMsv4pZg9t — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) March 21, 2024

Also don't forget that the media and much of Big Tech will be going all-in to help drag Biden across the finish line by any means necessary. We saw in 2020 how that works and they'll try it again.

