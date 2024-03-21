Updated Swing State Polls Show Biden's Ramped Up Gaslighting Effort Is Backfiring BIG TIME

Don't Look Now, But Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar Are Teaming Up to...
Doug P.  |  1:30 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It's time again to check in with how Biden's rage-filled campaign speech poorly disguised as a State of the Union address helped the president's reelection campaign in the polls.

Long story short: It didn't, and Biden still trails Trump in several swing states:

You might say that if the election were to be held today it would be a bloodbath for the Democrats. 

Here's the full-swing state list: 

***

GEORGIA 🟥 Trump 52% (+4) 🟦 Biden 48% . 

PENNSYLVANIA 🟥 Trump 52% (+4) 🟦 Biden 48% . 

WISCONSIN 🟥 Trump 52% (+4) 🟦 Biden 48% . 

ARIZONA 🟥 Trump 52% (+4) 🟦 Biden 48% . 

NEVADA 🟥 Trump 51% (+2) 🟦 Biden 49% . 

MICHIGAN 🟥 Trump 50.3% (+0.6) 🟦 Biden 49.7%

***

Guess what the desperation will mean for Biden's "strategy" (in addition to gaslighting about how great everything is going). You guessed it: Printing more money to try and buy votes:

Also don't forget that the media and much of Big Tech will be going all-in to help drag Biden across the finish line by any means necessary. We saw in 2020 how that works and they'll try it again.

