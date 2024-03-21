'Chicago Is MAGA Country After All'! Mayor Brandon Johnson Assigns Blame for Defeat of Referendum

It's looking like one of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's initiatives, ostensibly intended to help the increasing number of people who are homeless in his progressive utopia in an era of "Bidenomics," is going down to defeat:

The Bring Chicago Home referendum, meant to restructure real estate transfer taxes to benefit Chicago's unhoused population, appeared to be headed for defeat Wednesday morning. Advocates for the homeless now regrouping and trying to figure out what went wrong and led voters to apparently reject the referendum. The latest number show support for the measure at 46%. Mayor Brandon Johnson had championed the issue of issue of creating a dedicated revenue stream to help the unhoused all the way through his first year in office, but after successfully getting several other progressive agenda items passed, his efforts on this big one fellshort.

Many in Chicago who voted for Biden (and Johnson) are now expressing anger over being exposed to the negative effects of the very policies they voted for might be having epiphanies and second thoughts.

However, guess who Mayor Johnson blames! You can't make this stuff up:

Mayor Brandon Johnson is asked about his homeless policy getting rejected by voters



He blames Trump supporters in Chicago pic.twitter.com/FyQamNstym — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 21, 2024

And you know what that means:

Chicago is MAGA country after all. https://t.co/Ny1KZmNGoG — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 21, 2024

Well would you look at that!

Yeah, all the Trump supporters in Chicago. Ask Jussie — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 21, 2024

Did these Trump voters also take your Subway sandwich and yell THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY while voting sir? https://t.co/6VavKRsNs4 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 21, 2024

Perhaps the funniest and most ridiculous thing Johnson said in his remarks is that Trump wants his job.

***

