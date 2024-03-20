Reporter Questions Maturity Level of Dem Who Wore Putin Mask to Biden Influence Peddling Hearing

Hunter Biden was a no-show at today's hearing about the Biden family's business dealings, and maybe the president's son didn't want to be there in person to hear Tony Bobulinski say he perjured himself:

Tony Bobulinski offered for Hunter Biden to testify first… the problem is that Hunter didn’t show.



Why is he afraid to testify alongside his former business associates? pic.twitter.com/xdb90TJNkF — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

Tony Bobulinski says Hunter Biden PERJURED himself during his deposition. pic.twitter.com/fkEGECQPeP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

Dem Rep. Jared Evan Moskowitz of Florida made it clear that our best and brightest aren't being sent to Congress when he entered the hearing room wearing a Putin mask while a reporter asked the rhetorical question of the day:

Delusional Dem Jared Moskowitz wears a Putin Mask to hearing on the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes:



“I just came to thank James Comer for taking all of our intelligence…!”



REPORTER: “Don’t you think this behavior is kind of immature?” pic.twitter.com/DBl6NBCDfG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2024

Moskowitz-as-Putin also taking a shot at Tucker Carlson's Moscow travelogue, referring to the "technology in our grocery stores" https://t.co/rQK5qtyWbf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 20, 2024

He should have been wearing a clown mask.

The things this guy will do to get attention.., — Just A Commoner (@funtimes2018) March 20, 2024

We're suffering from second-hand embarrassment. You can always tell when some Republicans are getting too close to the truth by the number of times Democrats accuse them of doing Putin's bidding.

