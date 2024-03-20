Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Meltdown When Tony Bobulinski Says He (and...
Reporter Questions Maturity Level of Dem Who Wore Putin Mask to Biden Influence Peddling Hearing

Doug P.  |  11:48 AM on March 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

Hunter Biden was a no-show at today's hearing about the Biden family's business dealings, and maybe the president's son didn't want to be there in person to hear Tony Bobulinski say he perjured himself:

Dem Rep. Jared Evan Moskowitz of Florida made it clear that our best and brightest aren't being sent to Congress when he entered the hearing room wearing a Putin mask while a reporter asked the rhetorical question of the day:

He should have been wearing a clown mask.

We're suffering from second-hand embarrassment. You can always tell when some Republicans are getting too close to the truth by the number of times Democrats accuse them of doing Putin's bidding.

*** 

