John Harwood Goes Full #Journalism Attempting to Minimize Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Disaster

Today Politico took the familiar "Republicans pounce" approach to try and explain away Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, after which Biden's approval started to plummet and has never recovered:

The House Foreign Affairs Committee hammered the administration on Tuesday for its 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, seeking to keep the chaotic exit in the public eye even as the two retired generals who oversaw the evacuation offered few new details. President Joe Biden’s poll numbers tanked three years ago as U.S. forces left Afghanistan, especially after an ISIS suicide bomber killed 13 American service members outside Kabul’s airport. Republicans have since tried to make the withdrawal a political albatross to hang around Biden’s neck, leading Democrats to defend him on the committee dais and beyond.

The withdrawal was "messy," according to Politico:

Republicans fixate on messy Afghanistan withdrawal https://t.co/IhrgSbZYOG — POLITICO (@politico) March 19, 2024

"Messy"?

“Messy” is a neat word for 13 dead American troops, a family of Kabul civilians killed in a botched retaliation (seven of them kids), and the brutal murders of many interpreters and other Afghans who worked with us, left to the mercy of the Taliban. But why fixate? https://t.co/tA31DH0t1a — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 19, 2024

"Fixate"? Has there been any accountability at all for that disaster? https://t.co/Rf68HG0jQ0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 19, 2024

There has been no accountability inside the Biden White House, and to some degree that can be attributed to the media not demanding any while attempting to run cover for this administration. Another example of media malfeasance comes in the form of "journalist" John Harwood doubling down on Politico's "Republicans pounce" spin while trying to dunk on Trump:

US military fatalities in Afghanistan war:



last 3 Trump years - 50

first 3 Biden years - 13 https://t.co/XRmdPKQjmd — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 20, 2024

The point is that those 13 fatalities were avoidable, but anything to defend Biden while trying to dunk on Trump in the name of "journalism."

A odd defense of a botched withdrawal https://t.co/OqvSXpDJfY — Nick (@NicAnkush) March 20, 2024

Just imagine how bad things would be for Biden if the country had an honest and unbiased media (as if).

You are such a disingenuous hack. Biden oversaw a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. https://t.co/CPa7EZEZ7s — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) March 20, 2024

Total Afghan military fatalities:

GW Bush: 626

Obama-Biden: 1752

Trump: 65



And Trump's final year in office had fewer fatalities than Biden's only year overseeing the war. Try being honest. https://t.co/yzBUjYNNVH — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 20, 2024

What propaganda from the left looks like. Equating 3 years of combat to a failed withdrawal and preventable loss of life. Liberals are really the lowest on earth. https://t.co/9qM3zVQGPz — Michael Dale (@midelaro83) March 20, 2024

The media propaganda for the last three-plus years has been heavy and constant.

He is bragging of the unnecessary death of American soldiers https://t.co/BGmNVOmKwj — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) March 20, 2024

This is pretty much the stupidest comparison ever attempted….and if you don’t know why, I’ll pray for you. https://t.co/cKVxtLOy1h — Al Evdokimo (@Allevdo) March 20, 2024

And journalists scratch their heads why they aren’t trusted and layoffs persist. https://t.co/eQXA55jy8c — Reagan rolled over (@ldsgolfer13) March 20, 2024

It's a total mystery, right?

How many embassies have closed under Biden, John? https://t.co/Bn3FzoM0zy — Redacted (@LostSoul_76) March 20, 2024

That's a great question! The answer is "a record number":

BREAKING: Joe Biden Presides Over Record-Breaking 11 Embassy Evacuations



2021:

Burma

Chad

Afghanistan

Ethiopia



2022:

Ukraine

Belarus

Russia

Nigeria



2023:

Sudan

Niger



2024:

Haitihttps://t.co/mQyznxN5rC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 19, 2024

Imagine how bad it would be if the U.S. weren't so much more respected on the world stage again.

