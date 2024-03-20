AOC Humiliated by Bobulinski After Gotcha Question Falls Flat
Faster, Higher, ... Hotter? Paris Olympics Denies Athletes Air Conditioning Due to 'Climat...
Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Meltdown When Tony Bobulinski Says He (and...
Senator Kennedy Just Made a Fool Out of Another Biden Nominee
Reporter Questions Maturity Level of Dem Who Wore Putin Mask to Biden Influence...
Jim Jordan Torches Democrat Narrative on Biden Family Influence Peddling Scheme
Here's Where Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Considering Sending Haitian Illegals (and More Suggestio...
Barron Trump Is 'Fair Game' Declares Former NBCUniversal Executive
'It's YOUR Fault!' Chicago Resident Complaining About Influx of Illegals Gets a BRUTAL...
What the WHAT? GLAAD Declares the Term 'Homosexual' to Be Derogatory and Offensive
Everytown, Along With the City of Chicago, Goes After Glock Inc. and We...
The Atlantic: Brett Kavanaugh Spoke Politics; Christine Blasey Ford 'Spoke Science'
Sen. Chuck Schumer Upset That Donald Trump Is Making Israel a Partisan Issue
'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look'...

John Harwood Goes Full #Journalism Attempting to Minimize Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Disaster

Doug P.  |  2:02 PM on March 20, 2024
Journalism meme

Today Politico took the familiar "Republicans pounce" approach to try and explain away Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, after which Biden's approval started to plummet and has never recovered: 

Advertisement

The House Foreign Affairs Committee hammered the administration on Tuesday for its 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, seeking to keep the chaotic exit in the public eye even as the two retired generals who oversaw the evacuation offered few new details.

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers tanked three years ago as U.S. forces left Afghanistan, especially after an ISIS suicide bomber killed 13 American service members outside Kabul’s airport. Republicans have since tried to make the withdrawal a political albatross to hang around Biden’s neck, leading Democrats to defend him on the committee dais and beyond.

The withdrawal was "messy," according to Politico: 

"Messy"?

There has been no accountability inside the Biden White House, and to some degree that can be attributed to the media not demanding any while attempting to run cover for this administration. Another example of media malfeasance comes in the form of "journalist" John Harwood doubling down on Politico's "Republicans pounce" spin while trying to dunk on Trump:

Recommended

Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Meltdown When Tony Bobulinski Says He (and Dan Goldman) are Liars
Doug P.
Advertisement

The point is that those 13 fatalities were avoidable, but anything to defend Biden while trying to dunk on Trump in the name of "journalism."

Just imagine how bad things would be for Biden if the country had an honest and unbiased media (as if). 

The media propaganda for the last three-plus years has been heavy and constant.

Advertisement

It's a total mystery, right?

That's a great question! The answer is "a record number":

Imagine how bad it would be if the U.S. weren't so much more respected on the world stage again.

***

Related:

John Harwood Says People Who Didn't Think Biden Was Up to the Job Look Pretty Dumb Now

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Meltdown When Tony Bobulinski Says He (and Dan Goldman) are Liars
Doug P.
AOC Humiliated by Bobulinski After Gotcha Question Falls Flat
Twitchy Video
'It's YOUR Fault!' Chicago Resident Complaining About Influx of Illegals Gets a BRUTAL Reality Check
Doug P.
Faster, Higher, ... Hotter? Paris Olympics Denies Athletes Air Conditioning Due to 'Climate Change'
Grateful Calvin
Senator Kennedy Just Made a Fool Out of Another Biden Nominee
Twitchy Video
Reporter Questions Maturity Level of Dem Who Wore Putin Mask to Biden Influence Peddling Hearing
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Meltdown When Tony Bobulinski Says He (and Dan Goldman) are Liars Doug P.
Advertisement