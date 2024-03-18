Inside Edition Reviews Biden's New 'Lifestyle Sneakers' (Now 'Let's Say Trump Started Wearing Them')

A while back it was reported that the White House was taking extra precautions to protect Biden, including positioning a member of the Secret Service at the bottom of the shorter stairs to Air Force One just in case of another tumble:

Even the way Mr. Biden walks to the presidential aircraft is subject to careful management. The president started taking a short flight of stairs directly into the belly of Air Force One, rather than a tall stairway wheeled up to a higher point on the plane, after he tripped and fell over a sandbag during a commencement ceremony this past summer. Now, there is a Secret Service agent positioned at the bottom of the stairs when he disembarks. (Mr. Biden’s immediate predecessor, Donald J. Trump, who is 77, often took the short stairs during bad weather.)

The additional measures to try and keep Biden from succumbing to gravity include ditching the shoes a president would normally wear with a suit in favor of another option:

Joe Biden’s new ‘boat anchor’ shoes meant for maximum ‘stability’ as president’s falls spark concern https://t.co/dPx2a7URNL pic.twitter.com/ZTdiSf278W — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2024

The show Inside Edition even did a profile on Biden's new choice of footwear (or his staff's choice for him):

Biden's handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of "lifestyle sneakers" because he trips so much pic.twitter.com/dNXwsDHCCQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2024

Maybe a report on the devastating impacts of Biden's open border would be good too, Inside Edition. Just a suggestion. However, imagine the media reports if Trump had to switch shoes to lessen the risk of falling:

Let’s say Trump started wearing them. The glowing review in this piece by a member of the media would not exist. https://t.co/p8WKbcy4Bn — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) March 18, 2024

Right? Just imagine the reports on CNN and MSNBC if this was Trump.

Additional feature suggested:

Do they have sandbag crash detection? — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) March 17, 2024

Can a helmet and possible wrapping the president in bubble plastic be far behind?

They should come with a "lifestyle crash-helmet." — Dan S ⚓ (@saunpedro) March 17, 2024

The only thing preventing a Kamala Harris presidency is lifestyle sneakers https://t.co/pztgXrie4P — Guyvermectin 〽️ (@Guyvermectin) March 18, 2024

::Shudder::

***

