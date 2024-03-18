Hillary Clinton Asks Question About Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remark but Does NOT Want to...
ADL Echos Call to Regulate Online Games, Gets Community Note Treatment Instead
Not a Shocker: Take Two Guesses What Squad Member Cori Bush Blames for...
Shaun King Needs Lawyers to Sue People Who Are Mean to Him... but...
This Clip of Nancy Pelosi Explaining How the Smear and Propaganda Machine Works...
OOPS: Tom Elliott Posts Supercut Video of the Media LOVING the Word 'Bloodbath'
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Yikes! Zerohedge Reports That Current F-35 Combat Capability is FAR Worse Than We...
Attorney Threatens J.K. Rowling Over 'Misgendering' and She Advises Him to Wait for...
In 'Waffle House' We Trust! Woman Gets 'Egg-Spelled' from Twitter After Complaining About...
Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through...
You ARE the Joke, Media: Politico Compares Trump to Hitler ... Because He's...
Wow, That's Weird: Fairfax County Schools Suddenly Care About 'Different Experiences'
Hugh Hewitt Points Out an Ominous Polling Trend for President Joe Biden

Inside Edition Reviews Biden's New 'Lifestyle Sneakers' (Now 'Let's Say Trump Started Wearing Them')

Doug P.  |  10:11 AM on March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A while back it was reported that the White House was taking extra precautions to protect Biden, including positioning a member of the Secret Service at the bottom of the shorter stairs to Air Force One just in case of another tumble:

Advertisement

Even the way Mr. Biden walks to the presidential aircraft is subject to careful management. The president started taking a short flight of stairs directly into the belly of Air Force One, rather than a tall stairway wheeled up to a higher point on the plane, after he tripped and fell over a sandbag during a commencement ceremony this past summer. Now, there is a Secret Service agent positioned at the bottom of the stairs when he disembarks. (Mr. Biden’s immediate predecessor, Donald J. Trump, who is 77, often took the short stairs during bad weather.)

The additional measures to try and keep Biden from succumbing to gravity include ditching the shoes a president would normally wear with a suit in favor of another option: 

The show Inside Edition even did a profile on Biden's new choice of footwear (or his staff's choice for him): 

Maybe a report on the devastating impacts of Biden's open border would be good too, Inside Edition. Just a suggestion. However, imagine the media reports if Trump had to switch shoes to lessen the risk of falling:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Right? Just imagine the reports on CNN and MSNBC if this was Trump.

Additional feature suggested: 

Can a helmet and possible wrapping the president in bubble plastic be far behind?

::Shudder::

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
ADL Echos Call to Regulate Online Games, Gets Community Note Treatment Instead
Amy Curtis
Shaun King Needs Lawyers to Sue People Who Are Mean to Him... but Lawyers Looking for Pay Need Not Apply
Coucy
Not a Shocker: Take Two Guesses What Squad Member Cori Bush Blames for Problems With Power Grid
Amy Curtis
Hillary Clinton Asks Question About Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remark but Does NOT Want to See Any Answers
Doug P.
OOPS: Tom Elliott Posts Supercut Video of the Media LOVING the Word 'Bloodbath'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement