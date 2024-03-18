Sen. Brian Schatz Tells Headline Writers How to Take Donald Trump Quote Out...
SHOCKING NEWS: New Study Reports that Woke People Are Likely to Be Depressed...
It's a Bloodbath (Hoax) Out There!
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Concerned First Amendment Hamstrings Government
'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy...
Andy McCarthy Spots Supreme Irony in Lefties Getting Triggered by Trump's 'Bloodbath' Comm...
Snubbed RFK JR. Gets Excluded From Kennedy Family St. Patrick's Day Photo With...
WOW: Biden's Rules on Gas-Powered Vehicles Sure Sound Like That 'Bloodbath' Trump Predicte...
Connecticut Is Looking to Make Most of the State a ‘Gun-Free Zone’
NBC News' Presidential Historian Makes It Clear There Will Be a 'Bloodbath' If...
Has the 'Climate Crisis' Ruined Your Relationships? Tell The Guardian All About Your...
Planet Fitness Gets MAJOR Backlash Over Trans Policy After Woman Complains About Man...
PRIORITIES: Having Solved All Our Problems, Feds Crack Down on Broken McDonald's Ice...
Hillary Clinton Asks Question About Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remark but Does NOT Want to...

CNN Obviously Has No Problem With 'Bloodbath' When THEY Use the Word

Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on March 18, 2024
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Over the weekend, CNN briefly thought about getting out the truth and full context surrounding Donald Trump's "bloodbath" comment during a campaign rally. Still, instead, they decided to have serial liar Nancy Pelosi on to do her thing:

Advertisement

"Bloodbath" -- OMG... who would ever say such a thing as a metaphor about economic issues?

Recommended

'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy v. Missouri
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Right on cue, @DrewHolden360 made it awkward for CNN, not that they'll be self-aware enough to care to notice: 

THIS. Is CNN.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy v. Missouri
Amy Curtis
Sen. Brian Schatz Tells Headline Writers How to Take Donald Trump Quote Out of Context
Brett T.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Concerned First Amendment Hamstrings Government
Brett T.
SHOCKING NEWS: New Study Reports that Woke People Are Likely to Be Depressed and Unhappy
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Planet Fitness Gets MAJOR Backlash Over Trans Policy After Woman Complains About Man In Locker Room
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy v. Missouri Amy Curtis
Advertisement