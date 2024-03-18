CNN Obviously Has No Problem With 'Bloodbath' When THEY Use the Word

Over the weekend, CNN briefly thought about getting out the truth and full context surrounding Donald Trump's "bloodbath" comment during a campaign rally. Still, instead, they decided to have serial liar Nancy Pelosi on to do her thing:

Nancy Pelosi simultaneously floats the "bloodbath" hoax (never happened), the "praising Hitler" hoax (never happened), and the "losers" hoax (never happened) pic.twitter.com/yOB3uMyk92 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2024

Nancy Pelosi on President Trump: "He's even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He's going to exact a bloodbath? There's something wrong here. How much more do American voters have to see? You wouldn't even allow him in your house." pic.twitter.com/Gheeiy6arx — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 17, 2024

"Bloodbath" -- OMG... who would ever say such a thing as a metaphor about economic issues?

It’s such a common expression that it’s included in the dictionary pic.twitter.com/YQDkjtIrQ5 — Justine (@BruinJustine) March 18, 2024

Pelosi doesn’t even understand the term in economics and it was referencing the “bloodbath” of jobs lost if Biden won again and China was to have an auto plant in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/IptOtRsEsy — lexfire343 (@lexfire343) March 17, 2024

Right on cue, @DrewHolden360 made it awkward for CNN, not that they'll be self-aware enough to care to notice:

You would think CNN had never heard the term “bloodbath” used to describe something economic.



They could’ve looked at their own Twitter. https://t.co/jwOqkxsHSw pic.twitter.com/oKQ9mmEMJN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 18, 2024

THIS. Is CNN.

***

