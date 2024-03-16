Here's the 'Punishment' Biden Staffers Involved in Mishandling Classified Documents Received

He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia'...
Doug P.  |  2:08 PM on March 16, 2024
meme

Recently Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his report showing that Joe Biden had classified documents stored in at least seven locations, including in his Wilmington, Delaware garage. Hur also said Biden shared classified material with his ghostwriter who later tried to delete the evidence. 

All along the way, the Biden White House has tried to blame careless staffers, but according to the New York Post they haven't exactly been punished in any way

Top aides to President Biden involved in his mishandling of classified documents were given plum promotions within 24 hours of the release of special counsel Robert Hur’s damning report, The Post has learned.

Annie Tomasini, a Biden staffer since his Senate days, was named a deputy White House chief of staff on Feb. 8 — and the next day Richard Ruffner moved into Tomasini’s old gig as director of Oval Office operations.

“I don’t think it should shock anyone that the Biden administration promotes people who help them cover up Joe’s abuse of classified information,” said Jim Hanson, president of Worldstrat, a strategic consulting company.

Color us not shocked:

Remember what Karine Jean-Pierre said about Biden and classified documents?

Yep, it depends on what your definition of "very seriously" is.

It's a good thing Biden or his staffers don't have "R" after their names or they might actually be in trouble.

*** 

