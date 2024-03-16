Here's the 'Punishment' Biden Staffers Involved in Mishandling Classified Documents Received

Recently Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his report showing that Joe Biden had classified documents stored in at least seven locations, including in his Wilmington, Delaware garage. Hur also said Biden shared classified material with his ghostwriter who later tried to delete the evidence.

Advertisement

BREAKING IN WASHINGTON: Special Counsel Robert Hur crucifies Joe Biden, says he did not try to disparage the president unfairly but painted an accurate description of his failing memory; he also willfully retained classified material and shared it with his ghostwriter. WATCH pic.twitter.com/1qfsAgERMh — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 12, 2024

All along the way, the Biden White House has tried to blame careless staffers, but according to the New York Post they haven't exactly been punished in any way:

Top aides to President Biden involved in his mishandling of classified documents were given plum promotions within 24 hours of the release of special counsel Robert Hur’s damning report, The Post has learned. Annie Tomasini, a Biden staffer since his Senate days, was named a deputy White House chief of staff on Feb. 8 — and the next day Richard Ruffner moved into Tomasini’s old gig as director of Oval Office operations. “I don’t think it should shock anyone that the Biden administration promotes people who help them cover up Joe’s abuse of classified information,” said Jim Hanson, president of Worldstrat, a strategic consulting company.

Color us not shocked:

President Biden promoted top staffers involved in mishandling classified documents https://t.co/7s8B0l1ICZ pic.twitter.com/91O8KkoPQN — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2024

Remember what Karine Jean-Pierre said about Biden and classified documents?

Remember, he takes these matters “very seriously” https://t.co/BCisMepqvg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2024

Yep, it depends on what your definition of "very seriously" is.

Bribing them for their loyalty (and silence). — Charles May (@CMayEsq) March 16, 2024

The game Joe Biden has played for half a century.

‘Crime & Promote.’



In sane times in history

it was ‘Crime and Punishment.’ — Christopher Colombo (@clhwi2017) March 16, 2024

It's a good thing Biden or his staffers don't have "R" after their names or they might actually be in trouble.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!