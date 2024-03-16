Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
LIES! Crying and Lying Taylor Lorenz Falsely Claims Elon Musk Forced Journalists Off...
Here's the 'Punishment' Biden Staffers Involved in Mishandling Classified Documents Receiv...
He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia'...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Post on CT Cop Acquittal Is...
Biden's Latest Moment of Confusion Was Made Into Another Commercial (That Trump Has...
Leftist Killjoys Co-Opt 'Dune', Stick Heads Up Own Arrakis Instead
Send More: Sanctuary City Chicago Plans to Evict Illegal Immigrants From Shelters
Hoo Boy: Kathleen Parker WaPo Op-Ed Calls on Kamala Harris to Step Aside...
John Kirby Tries to Explain Why Iran Will Heed Biden's Warnings Even After...
CNN's Jim Acosta Had a Meltdown When Trump Said a Border Invasion Was...
Bitter 'Former Tea Partier' Joe Walsh Can't Keep Trump's Name Out Of His...
CNN Attempts a 'Dirty Job' on Mike Rowe and He Deftly Handles Their...
Damned if You do, Damned if You Don't: Emergency Humanitarian Aid Pier in...

Dem Sen. Mark Warner Prods House to 'Carry on Reagan's Legacy' (By Shoveling More $$$ to Ukraine)

Doug P.  |  4:30 PM on March 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

Many Americans are struggling to afford groceries and gas, all while the southern border is open by design, but in Washington, DC many remain laser-focused on what's a top priority for them.

Advertisement

Democrat Sen. Mark Warner even invoked Ronald Reagan in his effort to convince the House to get the ball rolling when it comes to sending more money to Ukraine: 

Warner's getting desperate with that kind of rhetoric. 

As usual, if you ask politicians like Warner how long he'd like to keep shoveling money to Ukraine, the answer will come back "as long as it takes," which is not acceptable. 

Recommended

Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
Brett T.
Advertisement

They do have their "priorities."

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking. Too many in Congress agree with that.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
Brett T.
He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia' in America
Grateful Calvin
LIES! Crying and Lying Taylor Lorenz Falsely Claims Elon Musk Forced Journalists Off Twitter
justmindy
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Post on CT Cop Acquittal Is All Sorts of AWFUL
Amy Curtis
Hoo Boy: Kathleen Parker WaPo Op-Ed Calls on Kamala Harris to Step Aside and Things Could Get INTERESTING
Amy Curtis
Biden's Latest Moment of Confusion Was Made Into Another Commercial (That Trump Has Posted)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery Brett T.
Advertisement