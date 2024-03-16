Dem Sen. Mark Warner Prods House to 'Carry on Reagan's Legacy' (By Shoveling More $$$ to Ukraine)

Many Americans are struggling to afford groceries and gas, all while the southern border is open by design, but in Washington, DC many remain laser-focused on what's a top priority for them.

Democrat Sen. Mark Warner even invoked Ronald Reagan in his effort to convince the House to get the ball rolling when it comes to sending more money to Ukraine:

I’m disappointed the House still hasn't passed aid to Ukraine.



We look weaker and less trustworthy with every week we delay on getting this done. House Republicans should be jumping at the chance to carry on Reagan’s legacy by countering Russian authoritarianism. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) March 16, 2024

Warner's getting desperate with that kind of rhetoric.

You clearly don't understand Reagan.



He would never have bumbled us into an unwinnable proxy war that only makes Russia's military stronger and its leader more popular.



This is the Victoria Nuland war of delusional neocons and neolibs who read one too many Tom Clancy books.… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 16, 2024

As usual, if you ask politicians like Warner how long he'd like to keep shoveling money to Ukraine, the answer will come back "as long as it takes," which is not acceptable.

They’re not even bothering to hide it anymore. Not only don’t they care about you. They hate you.



But they sure do love endless wars. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 16, 2024

Not as disappointed as we the people are that you and your buddies haven’t shut the border down 3 1/2 years after Biden opened our country to invasion. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) March 16, 2024

Americans are struggling to put food on the table.



Maybe you assholes should think about us once in a while. https://t.co/jy8NHezKzk — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) March 16, 2024

They do have their "priorities."

As is usual Mark Warner is more concerned about Ukraine’s security than America’s. Virginia needs to vote Warner out and replace him with an America First candidate. https://t.co/xC85FPD5Oz — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) March 16, 2024

For once in your life, how about putting Americans First… I know that’s a hard one for Democrats to grasp https://t.co/ouLUswYdXj — Beamus (@Beamus7557) March 16, 2024

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking. Too many in Congress agree with that.

