Biden's Latest Moment of Confusion Was Made Into Another Commercial (That Trump Has Posted)

Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on March 16, 2024
AngieArtist

As we told you yesterday, this week President Biden experienced another moment of confusion during which he was led inside and at which point he had an encounter with the door:

Advertisement

And just like that, another Biden video was made into a commercial and Donald Trump has shared it: 

LOL!

That was the latest "Visiting Angels" installment. The previous one starred Nancy Pelosi alongside Biden. Trump posted this one on social media as well:

What a time to be alive.

*** 

