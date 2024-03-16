Biden's Latest Moment of Confusion Was Made Into Another Commercial (That Trump Has Posted)

As we told you yesterday, this week President Biden experienced another moment of confusion during which he was led inside and at which point he had an encounter with the door:

Advertisement

Is Joe Biden unaware of how doors work? Legit almost gets knocked out by the door opening here. pic.twitter.com/d1uLh2kNWG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 15, 2024

And just like that, another Biden video was made into a commercial and Donald Trump has shared it:

Trump just posted this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tJXzdAAzco — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 16, 2024

LOL!

My God this is funny. But you gotta turn the sound up 😈🤣 pic.twitter.com/FH9nbHGSSX — Gavin Newsom’s Hair (@LelandShow) March 16, 2024

OMG how can you not love this man 🤣

Visiting Angels. I. Am. 💀 pic.twitter.com/TjY1TvYGqx — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 16, 2024

That was the latest "Visiting Angels" installment. The previous one starred Nancy Pelosi alongside Biden. Trump posted this one on social media as well:

Trump posted this on Instagram. LOLpic.twitter.com/kmUgZMTX7n — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) March 14, 2024

What a time to be alive.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!