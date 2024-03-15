TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel...
Judge Rules Fulton County DA Fani Willis Can Still Lead the Trump Case...
Eric Swalwell Claims MAGA is Threatening Him and LOL You'll Never GUESS Who...
Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead
Breaking: Nikole Hannah-Jones Publishes a Piece in the New York Times
Harmeet K. Dhillon Tells How the 'Lawless Horror Show' at the Border Has...
ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
SHOCKER! Illegal Online Drug Purchasers Find Out the Hard Way That Online Criminals...
Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions
LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA...
Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to...
White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on...
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP...

Here's an 'If the Election Were Held Today' Map That'll Make Team Biden Panic Even More

Doug P.  |  9:40 AM on March 15, 2024
Meme

The Biden White House hoped that the president's angry State of the Union address, which was a campaign speech with extra gaslighting thrown in, would give him an approval bump. Still, if anything, Biden's SOTU appears to have done the opposite. 

Advertisement

The White House has been trying to keep Biden as far away from reporters as possible, and it's clear the president has been instructed to do as he's told: 

The Biden White House has really painted themselves into a corner. It's campaign season, but their guy can't campaign or deliver speeches that don't turn off even more voters, and the "basement strategy" won't cut it this year. 

Here's where things stand if the election were held today, via Real Clear Politics: 

You can almost hear the "yikes" coming from the Biden campaign. 

The more they put Biden out there the worse this gets. Yesterday Biden's "campaign event" was held at a house in Saginaw, Mich. and he made no speech and took no questions. Then Biden's handlers rushed reporters back to their cars:

Recommended

Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had other things to do when Biden visited Michigan: 

Biden's become political kryptonite for many Democrats and it shows.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead
Amy Curtis
Eric Swalwell Claims MAGA is Threatening Him and LOL You'll Never GUESS Who Believes Him (Ok, You Might)
Sam J.
Judge Rules Fulton County DA Fani Willis Can Still Lead the Trump Case IF...
Doug P.
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
Brett T.
Harmeet K. Dhillon Tells How the 'Lawless Horror Show' at the Border Has Affected Us
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement