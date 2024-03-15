Here's an 'If the Election Were Held Today' Map That'll Make Team Biden Panic Even More

The Biden White House hoped that the president's angry State of the Union address, which was a campaign speech with extra gaslighting thrown in, would give him an approval bump. Still, if anything, Biden's SOTU appears to have done the opposite.

The White House has been trying to keep Biden as far away from reporters as possible, and it's clear the president has been instructed to do as he's told:

Oh my Lord. This man is not well. pic.twitter.com/5UoEW90FD6 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 6, 2024

The Biden White House has really painted themselves into a corner. It's campaign season, but their guy can't campaign or deliver speeches that don't turn off even more voters, and the "basement strategy" won't cut it this year.

Here's where things stand if the election were held today, via Real Clear Politics:

If the election were held today, based on the current RCP Poll Averages in battleground states this would be the Electoral College map:https://t.co/3EDqmgGopE pic.twitter.com/YHtzczLf64 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 15, 2024

You can almost hear the "yikes" coming from the Biden campaign.

Trump is ahead in every toss up state’s polling right now. https://t.co/UypQPHDWBv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 15, 2024

The more they put Biden out there the worse this gets. Yesterday Biden's "campaign event" was held at a house in Saginaw, Mich. and he made no speech and took no questions. Then Biden's handlers rushed reporters back to their cars:

BIDEN: "Can I take a couple questions?"



His handlers IMMEDIATELY remove the press. pic.twitter.com/nJVb3WNVz3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 14, 2024

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had other things to do when Biden visited Michigan:

Did anyone find it odd Gov. Whitmer was not with President Biden Thursday? She was in Kalamazoo promoting a new beer instead. Usually a Governor, especially one of the same party, would be with the President when he comes to visit a state. pic.twitter.com/X0dPCTyU0d — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) March 15, 2024

Biden's become political kryptonite for many Democrats and it shows.

