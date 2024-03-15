What a Harvard Probe Found This 'Honesty Researcher' Was Engaged in Is Beyond Parody

OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo...
Doug P.  |  3:19 PM on March 15, 2024
Remember when the Biden administration was spotted creating a DHS position for a "disinformation expert" who later was shown the door after peddling disinformation? She wasn't alone in setting the bar of irony quite high. 

A Harvard probe found some interesting details about why an "honesty researcher" was placed on leave: 

Really? Yes, really:

This sounds like another case of "the misinformation call is coming from inside the House -- or campus in this instance:

The investigative committee that produced the nearly 1,300-page document included three Harvard Business School professors tapped by HBS dean Srikant Datar to examine accusations about Gino’s work.

They concluded after a monthslong probe conducted in 2022 and 2023 that Gino “engaged in multiple instances of research misconduct” in the four papers they examined. They recommended that the university audit Gino’s other experimental work, request retractions of three of the papers (the fourth had already been retracted at the time they reviewed it), and place Gino on unpaid leave while taking steps to terminate her employment.

“The Investigation Committee believes that the severity of the research misconduct that Professor Gino has committed calls for appropriately severe institutional action,” the report states.

Sounds like a certain somebody might be qualified for a job on MSNBC!

Like so many "misinformation experts," they tend to prove to be experts at that particular topic while their allegations of misinformation are, all too often, projection writ large. 

*** 

