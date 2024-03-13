Mayor Eric Adams' Claim About What 'We Call NYC' Is a Self-Own AND Gets Wrecked by Community Notes

President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on March 13, 2024

The unrest in Haiti has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking action to protect his state:

On the other side of the political coin, New York City Mayor Eric Adams seems to be again rolling out the red carpet (what could go wrong?). Adams even said that NYC has had a certain nickname for quite a while:

Is that really a nickname for New York City?

Community Notes to the rescue!

And it's well deserved:

It must be easier to cling to a failed ideology rather than ever admit that ideology has led to devastating consequences.

Adams might have wanted to first run his post by the NYC Tourism & Travel Board:

"New York City -- the Port Au Prince of America." Yeah, run with that advertising slogan, Mayor Adams.

Well, if any southern states see people arriving illegally from Haiti, at least they know where to send them!

The evolution of the spin is so confusing.

*** 

