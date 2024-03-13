Mayor Eric Adams' Claim About What 'We Call NYC' Is a Self-Own AND Gets Wrecked by Community Notes

The unrest in Haiti has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking action to protect his state:

DeSantis sends soldiers, aircraft to ‘protect’ Florida from illegal immigrant boats amid Haiti unrest https://t.co/DtLObqf2Gy — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2024

On the other side of the political coin, New York City Mayor Eric Adams seems to be again rolling out the red carpet (what could go wrong?). Adams even said that NYC has had a certain nickname for quite a while:

We call New York City the Port-Au-Prince of America. We feel the pain our Haitian neighbors feel as the situation grows dire.



To the people of Haiti and our own Haitian community here in New York City, know that we stand with you today and always. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 13, 2024

If you or your family are in Haiti and are eligible for travel assistance, visit: https://t.co/DVAz47LGet — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 13, 2024

Is that really a nickname for New York City?

Who the hell has *ever* called New York City "The Port-Au-Prince of America"?! https://t.co/J67eL465TO — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) March 13, 2024

I've never heard anyone, anywhere, at any time, call NYC the Port-au-Prince of America — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) March 13, 2024

Community Notes to the rescue!

This community note is hilarious. https://t.co/iV9U1wz4Vz — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 13, 2024

And it's well deserved:

You got community noted, dumbass 😂 https://t.co/FAyRmpAq2h — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) March 13, 2024

It must be easier to cling to a failed ideology rather than ever admit that ideology has led to devastating consequences.

I think you misheard people calling it the Port-a-potty of America. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) March 13, 2024

Adams might have wanted to first run his post by the NYC Tourism & Travel Board:

Are you barbecuing humans in the Bronx now? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 13, 2024

Do you call it that because it's a shithole? — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) March 13, 2024

"New York City -- the Port Au Prince of America." Yeah, run with that advertising slogan, Mayor Adams.

Literally NO ONE calls NYC the Port-Au-Prince of America. pic.twitter.com/AQWJTnmcDO — La Reina🇺🇸Creole🇩🇴🇯🇲🇵🇷🇹🇹🇨🇺🇭🇹🇲🇽🇨🇴 (@LaReinaCreole) March 13, 2024

Well, if any southern states see people arriving illegally from Haiti, at least they know where to send them!

so, we should send any and ALL hatian illegals to you. good idea. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) March 13, 2024

Two minutes ago you were crying about the strain all the illegal immigrants were putting on your city and blaming Texas. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) March 13, 2024

The evolution of the spin is so confusing.

***

